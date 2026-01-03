From Blue Drum to OTT Screen: Web Series on Shocking UP Murder Case Gets Release Date

Whenever the topic of a blue drum arises, it brings to mind the heart-wrenching murder case from Uttar Pradesh that tore apart the relationship between a husband and wife. This murder sent shockwaves across the entire nation. A web series has now been made based on that spine-chilling incident. The release date and the OTT platform where it will be available have been fully revealed. News had spread immediately after the murder that a story would be made about it.