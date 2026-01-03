From Blue Drum to OTT Screen: Web Series on Shocking UP Murder Case Gets Release Date

OTT Web Series (Image: Patrika)
Whenever the topic of a blue drum arises, it brings to mind the heart-wrenching murder case from Uttar Pradesh that tore apart the relationship between a husband and wife. This murder sent shockwaves across the entire nation. A web series has now been made based on that spine-chilling incident. The release date and the OTT platform where it will be available have been fully revealed. News had spread immediately after the murder that a story would be made about it.
Muskan, along with her boyfriend, murdered her husband Saurabh, and then used a blue drum to hide his body. Now, this web series will showcase the bitter truth behind these marital homicides, where wives have taken their husbands' lives.
This web series will be released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on January 9, 2026. It will be a five-episode documentary available in Hindi. It has been titled 'Honeymoon Se Hatya'. As the name suggests, the series will depict the journey from the early days of marriage, the honeymoon, to the murder. Based on the Saurabh murder case in Meerut, this documentary delves deep into the psychological state of the perpetrators and the horrific events.
This series does not merely depict crime; it presents shocking stories of women who murdered their own husbands through interviews and compelling acting. The series uncovers the layers where, behind a seemingly normal marriage, deep wounds of hatred and betrayal lie hidden. It attempts to answer the questions of how a sacred emotion like love transforms into a lust for power or a fire of revenge.
The documentary also illustrates how a safe home can suddenly become the centre of a murder mystery. The series emphasizes how long-standing disputes or betrayals can push a person to the brink of breaking.
