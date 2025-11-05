Brace Yourself: A Thrilling OTT Storm of Suspense and Twists Awaits This November

'Jolly LLB', the first film in the franchise, was released in 2013, starring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. Its second part was released in 2017, featuring big actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Now, in the third part, 'Jolly LLB 3', Akshay and Arshad will be seen alongside Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in main roles. This film has two scenes that will give you goosebumps. The first is when a farmer commits suicide, and the second is of his widow, who loses everything despite winning the case, and her subsequent grief. This film has managed to win a place in the hearts of fans.