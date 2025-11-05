Brace Yourself: A Thrilling OTT Storm of Suspense and Twists Awaits This November

Image: (X@SThingsMeme)
OTT Release This Month: This week is set to bring a massive surge to OTT platforms. Fans will be able to enjoy several explosive web series filled with suspense, thrillers, and twists. While November might have been a bit slow in terms of OTT releases, this month is shaping up to be a blockbuster for fans.
Indeed, several big series and films will be released on OTT platforms this month, including highly anticipated sequels to many hit shows. These include everything from 'Delhi Crime Season 3' to 'The Family Man 3'. This month promises a full dose of entertainment. So, let's find out when and where your favourite series will be streaming.
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - 14 November 2025
'Jolly LLB', the first film in the franchise, was released in 2013, starring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. Its second part was released in 2017, featuring big actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Now, in the third part, 'Jolly LLB 3', Akshay and Arshad will be seen alongside Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in main roles. This film has two scenes that will give you goosebumps. The first is when a farmer commits suicide, and the second is of his widow, who loses everything despite winning the case, and her subsequent grief. This film has managed to win a place in the hearts of fans.
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - 13 November 2025
The series 'Delhi Crime', which won an International Emmy Award, is back with its third season. The makers have also released the trailer for the new season. Additionally, regular cast member Shefali Shah reprises her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and Rajesh Tailang returns as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, with Huma Qureshi also appearing in a role. The series is returning once again to unravel the mystery of a new case. The first season depicted the Nirbhaya case, and the second showcased the Kachha-Baniyan gang. This time, the story will be based on the horrifying world of human trafficking.
Where to watch - Prime Video
Release Date - 21 November 2025
In 'The Family Man 3', Manoj Bajpayee will once again be seen in the character of Srikant Tiwari. It is reported that this time the story is based on China's game in the northeastern states of India, where Srikant will have to face two new and dangerous villains, Rukma and Meera.
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - 27 November 2025
Fans' wait is about to end, as the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is arriving in November. This sci-fi drama will be released in three parts. The first 4 episodes will be released on November 27, the next 3 episodes on December 26, and the final episode on January 1, 2026. In this season, the town of Hawkins will face new terrifying challenges from a monster named 'Vecna'.
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - 21 November 2025
This documentary is based on the personal and professional lives of the Kapoor family. Fans will get an inside glimpse into one of the most famous families in the film industry. It will feature Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor.
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - 7 November 2025
'Baramulla' is a horror-thriller film, the story of which revolves around the mysterious disappearances of children in the Kashmir Valley. It has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film also features Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, Rohan Singh, and Ashwini Kaul in important roles.
So, buckle up, because this entire month is going to be packed with entertainment.
