This Film is Scarier Than 'The Conjuring', You Won't Be Able to Look Away Even If Your Heart Leaps Out

IT Welcome to Derry On OTT: Horror genre films are much discussed among OTT lovers, and after comedy, horror is what many prefer. The number of fans who enjoy watching scary web series is quite large, and fans search for such series with a unique craze. Today, we are talking about a series that will give you a real sense of fear after watching it.
This web series has sent shivers down the audience's spine since its first season. The special thing about it is that the series has received a good response from fans and critics alike. So, let us tell you in detail about this series and on which OTT platform it can be watched.
Actually, the first film of the 'IT' franchise was released in 2017. The story of this film is based in the 1989 era, where one boy from a group of children goes missing. Gradually, these children learn about Pennywise (a fictional ghost), and that's where the first chapter of this terrifying story is written.
After this, in 2019, 'IT Chapter 2' gave a new form to this franchise, and the story of Chapter 2 resumes 27 years after the first film. Where the children of the Losers' Club, who have now grown up. The story takes another turn and tells about a new city named Derry. The story of Derry was left incomplete in the previous Chapter 2, but where did Pennywise (the fictional ghost) actually come from, and is the city of Derry truly cursed? The series 'IT: Welcome to Derry' explores this story in detail.
This HBO series introduces some new characters. It can be watched with the whole family on Jio Hotstar, and after watching it, you might feel fear and dread from unfamiliar cars, lunchboxes, bathtubs, pipes, and everything in the theatre. The producers of this series, Jason Fuchs, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti, have attempted to give a new dimension to this show. This show offers a terrifying experience of fear.
