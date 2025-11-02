This Film is Scarier Than 'The Conjuring', You Won't Be Able to Look Away Even If Your Heart Leaps Out

After this, in 2019, 'IT Chapter 2' gave a new form to this franchise, and the story of Chapter 2 resumes 27 years after the first film. Where the children of the Losers' Club, who have now grown up. The story takes another turn and tells about a new city named Derry. The story of Derry was left incomplete in the previous Chapter 2, but where did Pennywise (the fictional ghost) actually come from, and is the city of Derry truly cursed? The series 'IT: Welcome to Derry' explores this story in detail.