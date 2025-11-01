Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

2 Hour 27 Minute Film Takes OTT By Storm, Trends At Number One

OTT Trending Film: A new film, with its powerful runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes, has created a stir on the OTT platform as soon as it arrived. This thrilling film is currently trending at number one, generating immense craze among fans since its release…

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

OTT Trending Film: OTT platforms have become the biggest medium for watching content today. Most films or web series are released on OTT platforms, providing audiences with entertainment at home. The wait for films on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar has become as exciting as waiting for them in cinemas.

Recently, a film released on OTT has garnered significant attention and reached the top trending list. This film is ‘Idli Kadai’. The film features actors like Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Shalini Pandey in important roles.

Trending at Number One

South superstar Dhanush's new film ‘Idli Kadai’ has started streaming on an OTT platform and has become a topic of discussion among audiences since its release. This film, made in Tamil, also has a Hindi dubbed version released, which is being well-received by audiences in North India.

Dhanush's film ‘Idli Kadai’ was released in cinemas on October 1. Dhanush produced this film under the banner of Akash Bhaskaran and Don Pictures. Nithya Menen appears opposite Dhanush in the film. Dhanush himself has directed this film.

Dhanush's grandmother also makes her acting debut in the film. People are liking this film. It is worth noting that the film performed well at the box office, registering a net collection of ₹50.33 crore and a worldwide gross collection of ₹71.68 crore.

What is the Story of the Film?

The story revolves around Murugan, a young man from a small town who works at his father's famous breakfast shop, 'Idli Kadai'. However, Murugan's dreams are bigger than this shop; he wants to make his own identity and leaves home to do something new.

But then fate intervenes when he receives news of his father's death and has to return. The subsequent story beautifully portrays Murugan's struggle, dreams, and the conflict between his aspirations and family responsibilities. The film's story and Dhanush's powerful performance have made it a hit on OTT.

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 05:30 pm

Entertainment / OTT News / 2 Hour 27 Minute Film Takes OTT By Storm, Trends At Number One

