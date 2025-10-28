Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller series ‘The Family Man 3’ to release on this date

The Family Man 3 (Image: Prime Video)
The Family Man 3 Latest Update: The wait for the third part of Prime Video's superhit series ‘The Family Man’ is finally over. On Tuesday, the makers released a promo video, announcing the release date.
In the video, Priyamani's character says, "A lot has changed in the last four years. My daughter has started going to college, but Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is still stuck in the same place."
Although the promo states at the end that Srikant Tiwari is coming, the release date for Part 3 is then announced. Produced under D2R Films, this series is a spy-action-thriller, packed with excitement, suspense, and a generous dose of desi humour. After a long wait, fans are once again ready to see their favourite agent Srikant Tiwari in action.
In this series, Manoj Bajpayee is returning once again as the undercover agent Srikant Tiwari. A character who is serving his country while managing his family responsibilities. It has been written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar. Sumit Arora has written the dialogues. 'The Family Man-3' features actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Nithya Menen, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.
The makers of ‘The Family Man 3’, Raj and DK, said that the immense love and appreciation from the audience is their biggest source of inspiration. They added that this time the wait will be completely worth it, as the third season will be packed with even more action, emotion, and entertainment than before.
The makers further revealed that this time the game is about to change — because the hunter will become the hunted. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will face an enemy like never before — Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat). This threat will endanger not only Srikant’s mission but also his family. They added that they are confident viewers across the world will shower ‘The Family Man 3’ with as much, if not more, love as the previous two seasons.
