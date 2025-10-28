Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller series ‘The Family Man 3’ to release on this date

The makers further revealed that this time the game is about to change — because the hunter will become the hunted. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will face an enemy like never before — Rukma (Jaideep Ahlawat). This threat will endanger not only Srikant’s mission but also his family. They added that they are confident viewers across the world will shower ‘The Family Man 3’ with as much, if not more, love as the previous two seasons.