15 December 2025,

Monday

Hollywood News

Famous Director and Wife Found Stabbed to Death in Home, Causing Panic

Renowned Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead under suspicious circumstances.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Rob Reiner Death (Image: Patrika)

Director Rob Reiner Death: Shocking news has emerged from Hollywood. The industry is in mourning. The reason for this is the murder of the famous American director and his wife. Famous director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Initial investigations revealed multiple stab wounds on both their bodies.

Called for Medical Emergency Before Death!

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a medical emergency call was received around 3:30 PM. When the team reached their home, 78-year-old Rob Reiner and 68-year-old Michelle were already dead. Police have termed it a murder case. The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is thoroughly investigating the entire matter. Family members are currently being questioned.

Son Suspected of Orchestrating Murders

Local police are working to unravel the murder mystery. Apart from household members, police are also questioning people in the vicinity. However, suspicion is falling on Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner. According to People magazine, Nick Reiner is accused of murdering his parents.

Rob Reiner's Filmography

Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner was not just a filmmaker but a towering figure in the world of cinema. He made many films that continue to resonate with audiences today. Films like 'When Harry Met Sally', 'Stand by Me', 'The Princess Bride', and 'A Few Good Men' made him a standout talent. 'A Few Good Men' was also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Rob Reiner was born on March 6, 1947, in New York. His father, Carl Reiner, was a renowned actor and comedian himself, which meant Rob had a connection to the film world from childhood. He began his career in acting and gained significant recognition for his role as Meathead in the TV show 'All in the Family'. He received two Emmy Awards for this role.

Subsequently, Rob chose the path of direction and created a string of memorable films. He won four Golden Globe Awards and received nominations for many other major awards. In his personal life, he was first married to Penny Marshall, and later married Michelle Singer. He was also vocal about social and political issues. In 2024, he was working on a sequel to his cult film 'Spinal Tap'.

