Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Father’s Demise, ‘Border 2’ Teaser Launched

Border 2 Teaser: One of Bollywood's strongest actors, Sunny Deol, recently lost his father and the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra. The veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24th, leaving a void among his family and fans. His demise was a significant shock to his family, fans, and the industry. Sunny Deol is deeply saddened by his father's passing. Amidst this, the teaser of his upcoming film, Border 2, was launched in Mumbai. Sunny Deol was seen at an event for the first time after his father's demise at this launch. At the event, Sunny was seen with his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.
It may be noted that the teaser of Border 2 was launched today in Mumbai. In this film, Sunny Deol is once again reprising the role of Major Kuldeep Singh. Earlier, in the 1997 film Border, Sunny Deol was also seen portraying the character of Major Kuldeep Singh. At the event, Sunny Deol was spotted wearing a turban and posing for the paparazzi along with Ahan and Varun.
Sharing the teaser of Border 2 on his Instagram, Sunny Deol wrote, “On this #VijayDiwas, celebrate the most awaited teaser of the year. Link is in the bio.” He further added, “#Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.” Along with this, he saluted the nation by writing, “Jai Hind.”
Sunny Paaji’s Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster film Border and is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026, just three days ahead of Republic Day. With this film, Sunny Deol is set to roar once again in front of the enemy.
