16 दिसंबर 2025,

मंगलवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Father’s Demise, ‘Border 2’ Teaser Launched

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' is set to release on January 23. He was seen at an event during the teaser launch for the first time after his father's demise.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Border 2 Teaser Out

Image: iamsunnydeol

Border 2 Teaser: One of Bollywood's strongest actors, Sunny Deol, recently lost his father and the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra. The veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24th, leaving a void among his family and fans. His demise was a significant shock to his family, fans, and the industry. Sunny Deol is deeply saddened by his father's passing. Amidst this, the teaser of his upcoming film, Border 2, was launched in Mumbai. Sunny Deol was seen at an event for the first time after his father's demise at this launch. At the event, Sunny was seen with his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Video of Sunny Deol's Public Appearance Surfaces

It may be noted that the teaser of Border 2 was launched today in Mumbai. In this film, Sunny Deol is once again reprising the role of Major Kuldeep Singh. Earlier, in the 1997 film Border, Sunny Deol was also seen portraying the character of Major Kuldeep Singh. At the event, Sunny Deol was spotted wearing a turban and posing for the paparazzi along with Ahan and Varun.

Shares Video on Instagram

Sharing the teaser of Border 2 on his Instagram, Sunny Deol wrote, “On this #VijayDiwas, celebrate the most awaited teaser of the year. Link is in the bio.” He further added, “#Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.” Along with this, he saluted the nation by writing, “Jai Hind.”

Border 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film Border

Sunny Paaji’s Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster film Border and is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026, just three days ahead of Republic Day. With this film, Sunny Deol is set to roar once again in front of the enemy.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Sunny deol

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 04:03 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Father’s Demise, ‘Border 2’ Teaser Launched

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Pakistani Movie 'Mera Layari' Poster Out: Pakistan to Make Film in Response to 'Dhurandar'

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पब में भयंकर मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो, बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने काटा बवाल
Bollywood

Vvan: Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manish Paul Gear Up for Horror-Thriller

VVAN Movie Update
Bollywood

Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah makes Big revealed Dharmendra called him and wrote a letter he was worried about hema malini
Bollywood

Bobby Deol Wears Father Dharmendra's Old Shirt, Fans Get Emotional

बॉबी देओल ने पहनी पिता धर्मेंद्र की पुरानी शर्ट, इमोशनल हुए फैंस
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.