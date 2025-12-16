Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Father’s Demise, ‘Border 2’ Teaser Launched

Border 2 Teaser: One of Bollywood's strongest actors, Sunny Deol, recently lost his father and the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra. The veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24th, leaving a void among his family and fans. His demise was a significant shock to his family, fans, and the industry. Sunny Deol is deeply saddened by his father's passing. Amidst this, the teaser of his upcoming film, Border 2, was launched in Mumbai. Sunny Deol was seen at an event for the first time after his father's demise at this launch. At the event, Sunny was seen with his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.