Bollywood

Vvan: Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manish Paul Gear Up for Horror-Thriller

A woman in a red saree, barefoot, running alone towards the jungle… a terrifying scene. The secret of a hidden temple… all this will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

VVAN Movie Update

Tired of watching 'Bhediya', and 'Stree'? Want to watch something different and unique in horror films... then your wait is about to end. The horror-thriller film 'Vvan: Force of the Forest', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set to hit the theatres very soon. Comedian and actor Manish Paul will also be seen in this film. The actor recently shared a post on social media.

Manish Paul Shares Post

Manish Paul wrote on Instagram: "This is the 2025 schedule wrap for VVAN... VVAN is coming... Can't wait to be back for the next schedule in January 2026!" In the photo, Manish's face appears injured, with intense expressions and fiery eyes.

What Kind of Film is VvAN?

VvAN is emerging as a gripping thriller film. It is reported that this film will take the audience on a journey through the dense and mysterious forests of Central India. The film's story revolves around forests, ancient folklore, hidden temples, and mysteries that have only been heard in stories until now. It is said that the film is inspired by Indian folklore, where a terrifying twist occurs when tales from the past begin to come true.

The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Ekta Kapoor along with Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF). The makers are increasing the audience's excitement with every new update.

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the lead role in the film. In the teaser released in April, she was shown running barefoot towards the forest, dressed in a red sari. In one scene, a warning sign is visible that reads, “Entering the forest after sunset is prohibited.” Vvan: Force of the Forest is expected to be released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

