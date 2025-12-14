14 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

A video has surfaced showing a brawl at Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru pub, which has caused a stir on social media. According to reports, a Bigg Boss contestant was also involved in this incident, further escalating the controversy.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पब में भयंकर मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो, बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने काटा बवाल

Image: X

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, though currently away from the silver screen, remains active on social media. A controversy that occurred inside Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru pub has caused a stir among audiences and on social media. The incident recently took place at the Bastian pub, co-owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjeet Bindra. The centre of the dispute is reportedly former Bigg Boss contestant and businessman Satya Naidu, who was present with friends.

Bigg Boss Contestant Creates Commotion

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between Satya Naidu and the pub staff over issues related to bill settlement and service. Satya Naidu was reportedly inebriated, which led to his acrimonious behaviour towards the staff. Local CCTV footage captured this altercation, showing some pushing and scuffling, though evidence is yet to be recovered.

Following the viral video, the Cubbon Park police took cognisance of the matter, visited the pub, and initiated an investigation. The police have secured all CCTV footage and relevant video clips and have also recorded statements from the pub's staff and management. They are currently examining all details, and further action will be taken based on the evidence.

Denying Allegations

Meanwhile, Satya Naidu has denied the allegations against him, stating that he had merely come for dinner with his friends and that there was a minor disagreement during the bill payment. He emphasised that there was no question of any violence or assault and that the matter was being blown out of proportion.

Shilpa Shetty has not yet issued any official statement on this entire incident. Shilpa Shetty, as the co-owner of Bastian pub and a Bollywood actress, launched this brand in Bengaluru in 2019. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 06:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Vvan: Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manish Paul Gear Up for Horror-Thriller

VVAN Movie Update
Bollywood

Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah makes Big revealed Dharmendra called him and wrote a letter he was worried about hema malini
Bollywood

Bobby Deol Wears Father Dharmendra's Old Shirt, Fans Get Emotional

बॉबी देओल ने पहनी पिता धर्मेंद्र की पुरानी शर्ट, इमोशनल हुए फैंस
Bollywood

Jubin Nautiyal's Melodious Tribute to Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

इस भजन पर मुस्कुरा उठे प्रेमानंद महाराज, जुबिन का ये वीडियो अब इंटरनेट पर छाया
Bollywood

‘Dhurandhar’ Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark in 5 Days, Shatters Records; How Other Films of the Year Performed

Dhurandhar
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.