Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, though currently away from the silver screen, remains active on social media. A controversy that occurred inside Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru pub has caused a stir among audiences and on social media. The incident recently took place at the Bastian pub, co-owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjeet Bindra. The centre of the dispute is reportedly former Bigg Boss contestant and businessman Satya Naidu, who was present with friends.
According to reports, a heated argument ensued between Satya Naidu and the pub staff over issues related to bill settlement and service. Satya Naidu was reportedly inebriated, which led to his acrimonious behaviour towards the staff. Local CCTV footage captured this altercation, showing some pushing and scuffling, though evidence is yet to be recovered.
Following the viral video, the Cubbon Park police took cognisance of the matter, visited the pub, and initiated an investigation. The police have secured all CCTV footage and relevant video clips and have also recorded statements from the pub's staff and management. They are currently examining all details, and further action will be taken based on the evidence.
Meanwhile, Satya Naidu has denied the allegations against him, stating that he had merely come for dinner with his friends and that there was a minor disagreement during the bill payment. He emphasised that there was no question of any violence or assault and that the matter was being blown out of proportion.
Shilpa Shetty has not yet issued any official statement on this entire incident. Shilpa Shetty, as the co-owner of Bastian pub and a Bollywood actress, launched this brand in Bengaluru in 2019. The police are currently investigating the incident.
