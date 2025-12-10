10 दिसंबर 2025,

बुधवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Jubin Nautiyal Sings for Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Receives Blessings

Jubin Nautiyal's devotional song is trending heavily on social media, and Premanand Maharaj was seen smiling while listening to it. This video has captured everyone's attention and is going viral on the internet.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

इस भजन पर मुस्कुरा उठे प्रेमानंद महाराज, जुबिन का ये वीडियो अब इंटरनेट पर छाया

Premanand Maharaj and Jubin Nautiyal (Image: X)

Premanand Maharaj And Jubin Nautiyal: Famous singer Jubin Nautiyal recently visited the holy town of Vrindavan in Braj Bhoomi and felt immense joy upon meeting Sant Premanand Maharaj at Kunj Ashram. Jubin sang the devotional song "Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva" in his melodious voice amidst the devotees present in the ashram, making the atmosphere devotional and enchanting. Premanand Maharaj was also impressed by Jubin's singing and blessed him.

This Video of Jubin is Now Viral on the Internet

Not only this, during the meeting, Jubin and Premanand Maharaj had a long conversation about spiritual matters and the importance of life and music. Jubin told Premanand Maharaj, "I have a special place in my heart for Braj, and I always come here to connect with spiritual peace and music." Following this, Premanand Maharaj advised Jubin to maintain spiritual discipline and dedication in music, also giving him some sermons as blessings.

Subsequently, during his stay in Vrindavan, Jubin visited major temples including Banke Bihari Ji, Radha Vallabh Ji, and Radha Raman Ji, and performed worship rituals there. The religious tour was also viewed with emotion by the ashram-goers and fans, with many sharing their experiences on social media. The blend of music and spirituality has been a part of Jubin's career. Even amidst family and professional commitments, he makes time for his spiritual practices and devotional songs, which clearly showcases his love for devotion.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 03:37 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jubin Nautiyal Sings for Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Receives Blessings

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

‘Dhurandhar’ Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark in 5 Days, Shatters Records; How Other Films of the Year Performed

Dhurandhar
Bollywood

Dharmendra’s Birthday Special: Dharmendra’s Film That Required English Tuition, Hollywood Stars Also Featured

Dharmendra Photos
Bollywood

Kanika Kapoor's Stage Performance Disrupted by Man Touching Her Inappropriately; Video Goes Viral

Singer Kanika Kapoor Groped By Man on stage attempting to lift in meghalaya video goes viral
Bollywood

Top Most Searched Movies on Google in 2025

2025 में सर्च की गई फिल्मों की लिस्ट
Bollywood

‘Miss you, Papa’: Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on birthday, shares emotional message

Sunny Deol emotional post On father Dharmendra 90th Birthday said i miss you papa
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.