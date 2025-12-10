Jubin Nautiyal Sings for Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Receives Blessings

Premanand Maharaj and Jubin Nautiyal (Image: X)
Premanand Maharaj And Jubin Nautiyal: Famous singer Jubin Nautiyal recently visited the holy town of Vrindavan in Braj Bhoomi and felt immense joy upon meeting Sant Premanand Maharaj at Kunj Ashram. Jubin sang the devotional song "Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva" in his melodious voice amidst the devotees present in the ashram, making the atmosphere devotional and enchanting. Premanand Maharaj was also impressed by Jubin's singing and blessed him.
Not only this, during the meeting, Jubin and Premanand Maharaj had a long conversation about spiritual matters and the importance of life and music. Jubin told Premanand Maharaj, "I have a special place in my heart for Braj, and I always come here to connect with spiritual peace and music." Following this, Premanand Maharaj advised Jubin to maintain spiritual discipline and dedication in music, also giving him some sermons as blessings.
Subsequently, during his stay in Vrindavan, Jubin visited major temples including Banke Bihari Ji, Radha Vallabh Ji, and Radha Raman Ji, and performed worship rituals there. The religious tour was also viewed with emotion by the ashram-goers and fans, with many sharing their experiences on social media. The blend of music and spirituality has been a part of Jubin's career. Even amidst family and professional commitments, he makes time for his spiritual practices and devotional songs, which clearly showcases his love for devotion.
