Jubin Nautiyal Sings for Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Receives Blessings

Subsequently, during his stay in Vrindavan, Jubin visited major temples including Banke Bihari Ji, Radha Vallabh Ji, and Radha Raman Ji, and performed worship rituals there. The religious tour was also viewed with emotion by the ashram-goers and fans, with many sharing their experiences on social media. The blend of music and spirituality has been a part of Jubin's career. Even amidst family and professional commitments, he makes time for his spiritual practices and devotional songs, which clearly showcases his love for devotion.