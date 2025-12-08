8 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Top Most Searched Movies on Google in 2025

A list of the most searched films on Google in 2025 has emerged, reflecting audience preferences and trends.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

2025 में सर्च की गई फिल्मों की लिस्ट

Image: IMDb

Tops Most Searched Movies List Of 2025: Several old films have made headlines in Google's search rankings for 2025. Google has released its 'Year in Search 2025' list, which this year presents an interesting mix of new blockbusters, popular franchise films, and the return of older movies in audience preferences.

Saaiyara

Topping this list is 'Saaiyara', starring Ahan Pandey and Anita Padde, and directed by Mohit Suri. The constant buzz on social media has made it the most searched film of 2025.

Kantara: Chapter 1

In second place is Rishab Shetty's 2022 superhit film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which is based on folklore. Its vast world, visuals, and mysterious promo have kept fans globally engaged, making it a topic of discussion throughout the year.

Coolie 2

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie 2' is third on the list. The reasons behind this include Rajinikanth's powerful screen presence, Anirudh Ravichander's chart-topping music, and the nostalgia associated with the film. This has kept 'Coolie 2' in discussion and increased both audience curiosity and search interest.

War 2

Yash Raj Films' franchise 'War 2' is at the fourth position on the list. The trio of Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, along with this high-octane spy universe, has successfully captured the audience's imagination. Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut became a top internet search, making 'War 2' a search magnet throughout the year.

Sanam Teri Kasam

The romantic drama 'Sanam Teri Kasam' from 2016 has made a strong comeback. The film's re-release in 2025 performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning approximately ₹31.9 crore in just 12 days.

Furthermore, other films that made it to the top 10 include Marco, Housefull 5, Game Changer, Mrs., and Mahavtar Narsimha. These films remained a focus of public curiosity throughout the year for various reasons, be it the star cast, the big franchise names, or the growing global reach of regional cinema.

The trend of 2025 indicates that audiences are not only looking for new stories but also enjoy revisiting old memories, popular stars, and strong franchises. Social media, re-releases, music hits, and sequel rumours are the real drivers behind these search trends.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 01:55 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Top Most Searched Movies on Google in 2025

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

‘Miss you, Papa’: Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on birthday, shares emotional message

Sunny Deol emotional post On father Dharmendra 90th Birthday said i miss you papa
Bollywood

Esha Deol’s Emotional Post on Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Esha Deol heartbroken post for father Dharmendra 90th Birthday after death
Bollywood

Gen Z are also Fans of Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra, Not Just Grandparents

सिर्फ दादा-दादी ही आज के बच्चे भी है धर्मेंद्र के फिल्मों के फैंस
Bollywood

'Dhurandhar' Becomes Box Office Baahubali, Film Continues to Face Controversy After Earning Over ₹70 Crore

Dhurandhar
Bollywood

Dharmendra's Emotional Birthday Post from Last Year Resurfaces, Fans Moved After His Passing

Dharmendra last year 6 december post viral before his birthday said friend i am back
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.