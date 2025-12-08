Top Most Searched Movies on Google in 2025

Image: IMDb
Tops Most Searched Movies List Of 2025: Several old films have made headlines in Google's search rankings for 2025. Google has released its 'Year in Search 2025' list, which this year presents an interesting mix of new blockbusters, popular franchise films, and the return of older movies in audience preferences.
Topping this list is 'Saaiyara', starring Ahan Pandey and Anita Padde, and directed by Mohit Suri. The constant buzz on social media has made it the most searched film of 2025.
In second place is Rishab Shetty's 2022 superhit film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which is based on folklore. Its vast world, visuals, and mysterious promo have kept fans globally engaged, making it a topic of discussion throughout the year.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie 2' is third on the list. The reasons behind this include Rajinikanth's powerful screen presence, Anirudh Ravichander's chart-topping music, and the nostalgia associated with the film. This has kept 'Coolie 2' in discussion and increased both audience curiosity and search interest.
Yash Raj Films' franchise 'War 2' is at the fourth position on the list. The trio of Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, along with this high-octane spy universe, has successfully captured the audience's imagination. Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut became a top internet search, making 'War 2' a search magnet throughout the year.
The romantic drama 'Sanam Teri Kasam' from 2016 has made a strong comeback. The film's re-release in 2025 performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning approximately ₹31.9 crore in just 12 days.
Furthermore, other films that made it to the top 10 include Marco, Housefull 5, Game Changer, Mrs., and Mahavtar Narsimha. These films remained a focus of public curiosity throughout the year for various reasons, be it the star cast, the big franchise names, or the growing global reach of regional cinema.
The trend of 2025 indicates that audiences are not only looking for new stories but also enjoy revisiting old memories, popular stars, and strong franchises. Social media, re-releases, music hits, and sequel rumours are the real drivers behind these search trends.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending