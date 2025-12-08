8 December 2025,

Monday

Bollywood

‘Miss you, Papa’: Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on birthday, shares emotional message

Sunny Deol has finally let out the pain in his heart. He shared a video on his father Dharmendra's birthday and wrote 'Miss You Papa'.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Sunny Deol emotional post On father Dharmendra 90th Birthday said i miss you papa

Sunny Deol shares post on Dharmendra’s birthday

Sunny Deol Post Dharmendra 90th Birthday: Dharmendra may be an actor to the public, but he was the life of his family. First Hema Malini, then Esha Deol, and now Sunny Deol's post on Dharmendra's passing has surfaced. Today is Dharmendra's 90th birthday. The actor bid farewell to the world just before celebrating this special occasion with his family. Now, on his father's special day, Sunny Deol has remembered him and shared a very emotional post.

Sunny Deol Posts on Dharmendra's Birthday

Sunny Deol has shared a video of his father Dharmendra on Instagram. In the video, Dharmendra is seen sitting somewhere, and Sunny Deol asks him, "Papa, you enjoying?" To this, Dharmendra replies, "Yes, a lot. It's very beautiful." Along with this, Sunny Deol also wrote an emotional caption: “Today is my Papa’s birthday. Papa is always with me; he is within me. Love you, Papa. Miss you.”

Esha Deol Also Remembered Father Dharmendra

People have flooded the comments section of this post on social media. People are wishing and remembering their favourite actor on his birthday. Netizens are saying that this post clearly shows how lonely Sunny Deol has become without his father and how much he loved him. Earlier, Esha Deol had also shared several pictures with her father Dharmendra and remembered his love.

