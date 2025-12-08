‘Miss you, Papa’: Sunny Deol wishes Dharmendra on birthday, shares emotional message

Sunny Deol Post Dharmendra 90th Birthday: Dharmendra may be an actor to the public, but he was the life of his family. First Hema Malini, then Esha Deol, and now Sunny Deol's post on Dharmendra's passing has surfaced. Today is Dharmendra's 90th birthday. The actor bid farewell to the world just before celebrating this special occasion with his family. Now, on his father's special day, Sunny Deol has remembered him and shared a very emotional post.