Dharmendra’s Birthday Special: Dharmendra’s Film That Required English Tuition, Hollywood Stars Also Featured

In the 1978 film, Dharmendra played the role of a cunning thief who was after the Shalimar diamond, worth 135 crore rupees. This diamond had caught the eye of many master thieves from around the world. The story revolves around Sir John Locksley, the world's greatest gem thief, who wishes to pass on his most prized possession, the 'Shalimar' diamond, to a worthy successor. To this end, he invites his biggest rivals, diamond thieves, to his island and challenges them, stating that failure to steal it will result in their death. The film's story is inspired by James Hadley Chase's book 'The Vulture Is a Patient Bird'.