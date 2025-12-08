Dharmendra’s Birthday Special: Dharmendra’s Film That Required English Tuition, Hollywood Stars Also Featured

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Dharmendra was one of Bollywood's most handsome actors. He passed away on November 24, and today, on his 90th birthday, the Deol family is celebrating his memory at their Juhu residence in Mumbai. Fans of the 'He-Man' will also be able to attend this event. On Dharmendra's 90th birthday, we will tell you about one of his international films, which very few people might know about.
Dharmendra, who began his film journey with 'Dil Hi Tera Hum Bhi Tere', delivered numerous memorable films in his career. However, he gained recognition with the film 'Phool Aur Patthar' alongside actress Meena Kumari. It was this film that earned him the title of Bollywood's 'He-Man'. Now, let's talk about the film that is also referred to as an Indo-American film. Released in 1978, the film is titled 'Shalimar', and its English version, 'Raiders of the Sacred Stone', was released in the same year.
In the 1978 film, Dharmendra played the role of a cunning thief who was after the Shalimar diamond, worth 135 crore rupees. This diamond had caught the eye of many master thieves from around the world. The story revolves around Sir John Locksley, the world's greatest gem thief, who wishes to pass on his most prized possession, the 'Shalimar' diamond, to a worthy successor. To this end, he invites his biggest rivals, diamond thieves, to his island and challenges them, stating that failure to steal it will result in their death. The film's story is inspired by James Hadley Chase's book 'The Vulture Is a Patient Bird'.
The film's story was written and directed by Krishna Shah. Alongside Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Shammi Kapoor, Prem Nath, O.P. Ralhan, Sir Rex Harrison, John Saxon, and Sylvia Miles also played significant roles. It is worth noting that the English version of the film 'Shalimar', titled 'Raiders of the Sacred Stone', was released in Hollywood.
Dharmendra's 'Shalimar' was a Hindi film that also featured Hollywood stars Rex Harrison, John Saxon, and Sylvia Miles. Harrison had played significant roles in classic Hollywood films like 'My Fair Lady' (1964) and 'Doctor Dolittle' (1967). John Saxon had acted in the 1972 martial arts film 'Enter the Dragon' alongside Bruce Lee. 'Shalimar' was the first co-produced film between India and America, with a very substantial budget. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and English.
Harrison's character in 'Shalimar' was voiced by the veteran actor Kader Khan. If the cost of 'Shalimar' from that era is compared to today, it would be one of the most expensive films ever made in India.
While the film has many songs, its most superhit track was 'Mera Pyaar... Shalimar'. This song was sung by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman, who was also the music composer. Additionally, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Usha Uthup also lent their voices to songs in the film's blockbuster music album.
Dharmendra has starred in hundreds of films, including 'Lofar', 'Aankhen', 'Kartavya', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Hukumat', 'Dharam-Veer', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', among others.
