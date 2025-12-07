Gen Z are also Fans of Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra, Not Just Grandparents

Dharmendra's movies (Image: X)
Dharmendra Iconic Movies: Bollywood's famous actor Dharmendra, known as 'He-Man' for his action and powerful roles, has delivered countless memorable films in his six-decade-long career. Be it romance, action, comedy, or emotion, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with his acting in every genre. From the 'Veeru' of 'Sholay' to the romantic hero of 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan', Dharmendra brought every character to life on screen. Even today, his films are as popular among audiences as they were in their time.
One of Dharmendra's most successful and memorable films, 'Sholay', is a milestone in his career. In the film, he made fans laugh and impressed them with his portrayal of 'Veeru'. His playful demeanour, bold dialogues, and powerful screen presence made this film a classic forever. Even today, hearing the name 'Veeru' brings to mind Dharmendra's mischievous smile and fun-loving attitude.
'Seeta Aur Geeta' is one of those films where Dharmendra's entertaining and charming persona greatly appealed to the audience. His on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar created magic on screen.
In 'Dharm Aur Kanoon', Dharmendra plays a character who stands for what is right, no matter how difficult the circumstances. His stern yet just style in the film was greatly appreciated by the audience.
This is a romantic comedy film, in which fans greatly appreciated the pairing of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Along with romance, the film also had light-hearted humour, which made it a special experience.
'Haqeeqat' was based on the story of an Indian soldier during the Sino-Indian War. In this, Dharmendra appeared on screen as a soldier for the first time.
'Chupke Chupke' was a blockbuster film, in which veteran actors like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, and Jaya Bachchan delivered stellar performances. This film was an excellent combo of comedy and romance.
Manmohan Desai’s action-drama Dharam Veer is the story of two friends who, despite being separated, continue to help each other and take revenge on their enemies. The film featured Jeetendra alongside Dharmendra and turned out to be a blockbuster on screen.
The film Yaadon Ki Baaraat tells the story of three brothers who are separated after the death of their parents. The turning point in the film comes when the three brothers reunite.
You must watch Dharmendra’s sports action drama film Apne, in which he appears alongside his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. This Deol family film highlights not only sports but also the importance of family bonding.
The trio of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol also entertained audiences in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. The film earned a total of ₹36.07 crore at the box office and was well-received by viewers.
Dharmendra’s acting journey is not limited to just these films. He has entertained audiences with countless memorable roles and is a legendary figure in Hindi cinema whose legacy will live on forever.
