Gen Z are also Fans of Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra, Not Just Grandparents

Dharmendra Iconic Movies: Bollywood's famous actor Dharmendra, known as 'He-Man' for his action and powerful roles, has delivered countless memorable films in his six-decade-long career. Be it romance, action, comedy, or emotion, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences with his acting in every genre. From the 'Veeru' of 'Sholay' to the romantic hero of 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan', Dharmendra brought every character to life on screen. Even today, his films are as popular among audiences as they were in their time.