8 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Esha Deol’s Emotional Post on Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

This is the first birthday after Dharmendra's passing that the entire family will celebrate without him. In this context, daughter Esha has expressed her pain for the first time since her father's departure. She has shared a lengthy post, which has left fans emotional as well.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Esha Deol heartbroken post for father Dharmendra 90th Birthday after death

Esha Deol's post for Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Esha Deol Posts on Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary: The 'He-Man' of Bollywood and the actor who ruled millions of hearts, Dharmendra, is being celebrated on his birth anniversary today. Fans, family, and the entire industry have been in shock since his passing on November 24th. No one can believe that Dharmendra has left us. If Dharmendra were among us today, he would have turned 90. On this special and emotional occasion, his daughter and actress Esha Deol has made her first post since his demise, wishing her father a happy birthday.

Esha Deol Posts for Father Dharmendra

Esha Deol shared several photos of herself and her father Dharmendra on her Instagram. In these pictures, both appear very happy. While sharing them, she wrote a caption that could bring tears to anyone's eyes. Esha Deol wrote, "My dearest Papa. Our promise… the strongest bond. 'We'… in every birth, in every world, and beyond… we are always together Papa."

Esha Deol emotionally wrote, "Whether it's heaven or earth – we are one. For now, I have cherished you in my heart with so much tenderness, so much care, and so much love. Deeply, so that I can carry you with me in every moment of this life. Your magical and precious memories, life lessons, your guidance, your warmth, your unconditional love, your dignity, and the strength – that you gave me as your daughter – cannot be matched."

Esha Deol Posts on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday

Esha further wrote, "I miss you with immense pain, Papa… your soft yet strong hands, which held unspoken words, and your calling my name, followed by long conversations, laughter, and poetry. Your mantra – always be humble, be happy, be healthy and strong. I promise to carry your legacy forward with pride and honour. I will try my best to extend your love to the millions who love you as much as I do. I love you very much, Papa. Your loving daughter, your Esha, your Bittu."

Dharmendra Passed Away at the Age of 89

It is to be noted that Dharmendra is no longer with us. He passed away at the age of 89. He had been unwell for a long time, due to which he was admitted to the hospital. He had recovered and returned home, but on the afternoon of November 24th, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Dharmendra deol

Dharmendra Latest News

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 10:23 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Esha Deol’s Emotional Post on Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Gen Z are also Fans of Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra, Not Just Grandparents

सिर्फ दादा-दादी ही आज के बच्चे भी है धर्मेंद्र के फिल्मों के फैंस
Bollywood

'Dhurandhar' Becomes Box Office Baahubali, Film Continues to Face Controversy After Earning Over ₹70 Crore

Dhurandhar
Bollywood

Dharmendra's Emotional Birthday Post from Last Year Resurfaces, Fans Moved After His Passing

Dharmendra last year 6 december post viral before his birthday said friend i am back
Bollywood

How will Dharmendra’s 90th birthday be celebrated at the farmhouse after his passing?

Dharmendra 90th Birthday celebrated sunny deol and bobby deol his farmhouse fans will come
Bollywood

‘Dhurandhar’ Creates a Storm at the Box Office, Know Collection on Day 1

Dhurandhar BO Collection Day 1: 'धुरंधर' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर उड़ाया गर्दा, 'छावा' को भी छोड़ा पीछे
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.