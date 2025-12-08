Esha Deol’s Emotional Post on Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

Esha Deol's post for Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Esha Deol Posts on Dharmendra's 90th Birth Anniversary: The 'He-Man' of Bollywood and the actor who ruled millions of hearts, Dharmendra, is being celebrated on his birth anniversary today. Fans, family, and the entire industry have been in shock since his passing on November 24th. No one can believe that Dharmendra has left us. If Dharmendra were among us today, he would have turned 90. On this special and emotional occasion, his daughter and actress Esha Deol has made her first post since his demise, wishing her father a happy birthday.
Esha Deol shared several photos of herself and her father Dharmendra on her Instagram. In these pictures, both appear very happy. While sharing them, she wrote a caption that could bring tears to anyone's eyes. Esha Deol wrote, "My dearest Papa. Our promise… the strongest bond. 'We'… in every birth, in every world, and beyond… we are always together Papa."
Esha Deol emotionally wrote, "Whether it's heaven or earth – we are one. For now, I have cherished you in my heart with so much tenderness, so much care, and so much love. Deeply, so that I can carry you with me in every moment of this life. Your magical and precious memories, life lessons, your guidance, your warmth, your unconditional love, your dignity, and the strength – that you gave me as your daughter – cannot be matched."
Esha further wrote, "I miss you with immense pain, Papa… your soft yet strong hands, which held unspoken words, and your calling my name, followed by long conversations, laughter, and poetry. Your mantra – always be humble, be happy, be healthy and strong. I promise to carry your legacy forward with pride and honour. I will try my best to extend your love to the millions who love you as much as I do. I love you very much, Papa. Your loving daughter, your Esha, your Bittu."
It is to be noted that Dharmendra is no longer with us. He passed away at the age of 89. He had been unwell for a long time, due to which he was admitted to the hospital. He had recovered and returned home, but on the afternoon of November 24th, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending