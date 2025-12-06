How will Dharmendra’s 90th birthday be celebrated at the farmhouse after his passing?

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)
Dharmendra 90th Birthday: Dharmendra passed away on November 24. His funeral was conducted in a great hurry, which led to an outpouring of anger from his fans towards the Deol family. The ashes immersion was also carried out very quietly, but the Deol family did something significant for Dharmendra's fans. They decided that Dharmendra's 90th birthday, which falls on December 8, would be celebrated at his farmhouse. Preparations have already begun there, and the timings have also been revealed.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have decided to visit their father Dharmendra's farmhouse to honour his memory and legacy. They want his fans to be able to pay their respects to the actor as well. While discussing their plans, they realised that many fans wished to have a final opportunity to meet or see Dharmendra. Therefore, they decided to open the farmhouse doors for these fans. The family is also preparing to meet the fans at the farmhouse.
It is to be noted that the event organised at the farmhouse in memory of Dharmendra will commence at 12:30 PM, and fans can attend directly without any passes or prior registration. Bus facilities for fans travelling from Lonavala might also be arranged, depending on the number of attendees. This is not a grand celebration, but rather a quiet and heartfelt tribute on his 90th birthday. The media is also welcome to attend the event.
It is worth mentioning that Dharmendra had been unwell for quite some time. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to breathing difficulties. He recovered and returned home, but his health deteriorated suddenly, and he bid farewell to the world 14 days before his birthday.
