4 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

Saiyaara has recently broken all records with her excellent acting in the world of films and web series. On the other hand, Ahaan Pandey has also cemented his position as a top actor with his performance. So, let's see which stars are included in this list.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

'सैयारा' ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, अहान पांडे बने टॉप एक्टर, जानें कौन-से स्टार है कितने नंबर पर

Image: X

New Indian Actors Rise To Fame: There is always a discussion about whose face is ruling the hearts of fans in the Bollywood and South film industries. Now the new news is that the team of the film ‘Saiyaara’ has broken many records in a new popularity ranking, where actors to directors have made their strong presence felt. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padha, who played important roles in the film, as well as director Mohit Suri, have also proven their popularity.

Ahaan Pandey Becomes Top Actor

In fact, Ahaan Pandey, who debuted with the film ‘Saiyaara’ this year, has surprised everyone by securing the top position in the actors' list, making it clear that his growing fan following and acting have left a deep impression on the fans. Meanwhile, his co-star Aneet Padha has also proven her growing popularity by securing the second position with a strong performance. Both emerging stars have made a special place among the audience in a short time.

Know Which Star Is At What Rank

Not only this, veteran actor Aamir Khan, who returned to the big screen after a long time with ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, remained in third place, reflecting his evergreen appeal. Meanwhile, ‘Homebound’ star Ishaan Khatter was at fourth place, Lakshya at fifth, and South actress Rashmika Mandanna at sixth place. The top 10 also include Kalyani Priyadarshan (seventh), Tripti Dimri (eighth), Rukmini Vasanth (ninth), and Rishab Shetty (tenth). Many of these stars have made a strong place among the audience in a short time.

In the Directors' List

In the directors' list, the successful director of ‘Saiyara’, Mohit Suri, was at the top. He was followed by Aryan Khan, who secured the second position with his first show ‘The Bad Boys of Bollywood’, which is considered a major achievement in his directorial career. Popular filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anurag Kashyap, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also present in this ranking. R.S. Prasanna, Anurag Basu, and Dominic Arun secured places in the middle, while Laxman Utekar and Neeraj Ghaywan made their mark in the list of top 10 directors.

This ranking makes it clear that the craze for both new and experienced stars and creators among the audience remains intact. The success of the film ‘Saiyaara’ has given Ahaan Pandey and Mohit Suri special recognition, while other emerging faces are also rapidly making their mark.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Truth Behind Sunny Deol Not Performing Dharmendra’s Ash Immersion Ceremony

Sunny Deol wanted to immerse father dharmendra Dharmendra Asthi Visarjan But could not do this big reason
Bollywood

Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed in Ganga; Sunny Deol’s Paparazzi Outburst Sparks Buzz

https://cms.patrika.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Sunny-Deol-angry-on-Paparazzo-Secretly-Recording-During-Dharmendra-Asthi-Visarjan-In-Haridwar-said-Kitne-Paise-Chahiye-Tereko.webp
Bollywood

When Dharmendra’s mother secretly met Hema Malini for the first time, she said, ‘You always…’

When Dharmendra Mother secretly First Time came to Meet Hema Malini and said Beta khush raho hamesha
Bollywood

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj After Marriage Delay? Photo Triggers Buzz

Did Palash Muchhal meet Premanand ji Maharaj after wedding cancelled with Smriti Mandhana picture viral
Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Remarks on Maa Chamunda Spark Outrage

Ranveer Singh apologises after trolling over claims he insulted Goddess Chamunda devi in Kantara Chapter 1
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.