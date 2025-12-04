Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

New Indian Actors Rise To Fame: There is always a discussion about whose face is ruling the hearts of fans in the Bollywood and South film industries. Now the new news is that the team of the film ‘Saiyaara’ has broken many records in a new popularity ranking, where actors to directors have made their strong presence felt. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padha, who played important roles in the film, as well as director Mohit Suri, have also proven their popularity.