Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

New Indian Actors Rise To Fame: There is always a discussion about whose face is ruling the hearts of fans in the Bollywood and South film industries. Now the new news is that the team of the film ‘Saiyaara’ has broken many records in a new popularity ranking, where actors to directors have made their strong presence felt. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padha, who played important roles in the film, as well as director Mohit Suri, have also proven their popularity.
In fact, Ahaan Pandey, who debuted with the film ‘Saiyaara’ this year, has surprised everyone by securing the top position in the actors' list, making it clear that his growing fan following and acting have left a deep impression on the fans. Meanwhile, his co-star Aneet Padha has also proven her growing popularity by securing the second position with a strong performance. Both emerging stars have made a special place among the audience in a short time.
Not only this, veteran actor Aamir Khan, who returned to the big screen after a long time with ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, remained in third place, reflecting his evergreen appeal. Meanwhile, ‘Homebound’ star Ishaan Khatter was at fourth place, Lakshya at fifth, and South actress Rashmika Mandanna at sixth place. The top 10 also include Kalyani Priyadarshan (seventh), Tripti Dimri (eighth), Rukmini Vasanth (ninth), and Rishab Shetty (tenth). Many of these stars have made a strong place among the audience in a short time.
In the directors' list, the successful director of ‘Saiyara’, Mohit Suri, was at the top. He was followed by Aryan Khan, who secured the second position with his first show ‘The Bad Boys of Bollywood’, which is considered a major achievement in his directorial career. Popular filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anurag Kashyap, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also present in this ranking. R.S. Prasanna, Anurag Basu, and Dominic Arun secured places in the middle, while Laxman Utekar and Neeraj Ghaywan made their mark in the list of top 10 directors.
This ranking makes it clear that the craze for both new and experienced stars and creators among the audience remains intact. The success of the film ‘Saiyaara’ has given Ahaan Pandey and Mohit Suri special recognition, while other emerging faces are also rapidly making their mark.
