Oscars to Stream on YouTube from 2029, a Major Blow to ABC

This decision signifies a major shift in the film and television industry. The Oscars are the first of the four major award shows – Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and Tonys – to completely move away from broadcast television and enter into a streaming partnership. This hands over one of the world's most-watched non-NFL events to Google-owned YouTube, which boasts approximately 2 billion viewers. The most exciting news is that the Academy Awards will be streamed for free worldwide on YouTube and will also be available to YouTube TV subscribers. Additionally, it will be accessible to viewers with audio tracks in multiple languages and closed captioning.