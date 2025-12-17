Bollywood Film Shortlisted for Oscar 2026, Secures Top-15 Spot Ahead of 71 Countries

In a subsequent post, the director wrote, "It's hard to put into words how proud, happy, and excited I am about the journey of 'Homebound'. Being a part of such a special and important film in Dharma Productions' filmography is no less than an honour for us. I am heartily grateful to Neeraj Ghaywan for making our dreams a reality. This journey from Cannes to the Oscar shortlist has truly been spectacular. Lots of love to the entire cast, crew, and the whole team of this beautiful film. Keep moving forward. 'Homebound' is now streaming on Netflix India."