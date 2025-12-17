Bollywood Film Shortlisted for Oscar 2026, Secures Top-15 Spot Ahead of 71 Countries

Oscar 2026 (Image: Karan Johar's Instagram)
Indian cinema has once again made a strong mark on the world stage. In the race for the Oscars 2026, the Bollywood film 'Homebound' has achieved what has been merely a dream for many years. Amidst stiff competition from films from 86 countries, 'Homebound' has secured a spot in the top 15, leaving behind 71 nations. The film has now been shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.
This film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has ignited hope. The question is, will India's 24-year wait for an Oscar finally end? The last nomination India received was for 'Lagaan' (2001).
Filmmaker Karan Johar's joy is palpable. The entire nation's eyes are now on 'Homebound', which could prove to be a historic moment for Indian cinema. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a post on social media about his film 'Homebound', writing, "'Homebound' has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We are immensely grateful for the tremendous love and support received from around the world."
In a subsequent post, the director wrote, "It's hard to put into words how proud, happy, and excited I am about the journey of 'Homebound'. Being a part of such a special and important film in Dharma Productions' filmography is no less than an honour for us. I am heartily grateful to Neeraj Ghaywan for making our dreams a reality. This journey from Cannes to the Oscar shortlist has truly been spectacular. Lots of love to the entire cast, crew, and the whole team of this beautiful film. Keep moving forward. 'Homebound' is now streaming on Netflix India."
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday announced the shortlisted entries across 12 categories, including Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Sound, and Visual Effects.
Meanwhile, Homebound will compete in the Best International Feature Film category against Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.
The final nominees in all these categories are expected to be announced on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as the host.
