17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Dino Morea's Father Passes Away, Bollywood Mourns Loss

Big news has emerged from the entertainment world. Renowned Bollywood actor Dino Morea's father, Ronnie Morea, has passed away.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

Dino Morea Father Death

Dino Morea Father Death: Tragic news has emerged from the Hindi film industry. Ronnie Morea, father of 'Raaz' actor Dino Morea, has passed away. Dino Morea himself confirmed this news. The actor also shared an emotional post on his social media account, Instagram.

Actor Pens Emotional Note

Expressing his grief over the demise of his father, Ronnie Morea, Dino Morea wrote: "Live life to the fullest every day, laugh every day, be passionate about whatever you do, exercise, spend time in nature, get some sun, eat well, climb mountains, swim in the sea, trek in the jungle, work hard, be good, be kind, and love, and do it all on your own terms! The list is long. For me, a man who symbolises all of this – my mentor, my hero, my father, DAD! Thank you for the life lessons, Dad! We will all miss you. I am sure you have started a party somewhere and there are many people around you dancing and laughing their hearts out! Stay cool until we meet again! Love you."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Updated on:

17 Dec 2025 04:30 pm

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 04:15 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dino Morea's Father Passes Away, Bollywood Mourns Loss

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Bollywood Film Shortlisted for Oscar 2026, Secures Top-15 Spot Ahead of 71 Countries

Oscar 2026
Bollywood

Sunny Deol Makes First Public Appearance After Father’s Demise, ‘Border 2’ Teaser Launched

Border 2 Teaser Out
Bollywood

Pakistani Movie 'Mera Layari' Poster Out: Pakistan to Make Film in Response to 'Dhurandar'

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पब में भयंकर मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो, बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने काटा बवाल
Bollywood

Vvan: Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manish Paul Gear Up for Horror-Thriller

VVAN Movie Update
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.