Dino Morea's Father Passes Away, Bollywood Mourns Loss

Expressing his grief over the demise of his father, Ronnie Morea, Dino Morea wrote: "Live life to the fullest every day, laugh every day, be passionate about whatever you do, exercise, spend time in nature, get some sun, eat well, climb mountains, swim in the sea, trek in the jungle, work hard, be good, be kind, and love, and do it all on your own terms! The list is long. For me, a man who symbolises all of this – my mentor, my hero, my father, DAD! Thank you for the life lessons, Dad! We will all miss you. I am sure you have started a party somewhere and there are many people around you dancing and laughing their hearts out! Stay cool until we meet again! Love you."