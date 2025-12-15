15 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Bhajanlal Sarkar 2 Years

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Pakistani Movie 'Mera Layari' Poster Out: Pakistan to Make Film in Response to 'Dhurandar'

Pakistan is not taking kindly to the film ‘Dhurandhar’. Instead of admitting the truth, it is beating the drum about making a film on Lyari.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

image: Patrika

The movie ‘Dhurandhar’ is being discussed everywhere, especially in Pakistan, where it has caused sleepless nights. Pakistan claims that the story of the film ‘Dhurandhar’ is false and that there is no such thing as Layari, nor any violence there. In this context, the Sindh government of Pakistan announced on Saturday that it would make a film.

Film Poster Released

Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Information Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province, announced on his social media account X, writing: "The Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’ is another example of negative propaganda by the Bollywood industry against Pakistan, especially Layari. Layari is not a place of violence, but a symbol of culture, peace, talent, and the struggle to overcome adversity. Therefore, next month, a film named ‘Mera Layari’ will be released, which will showcase the true identity of Layari – peace and prosperity."

It is noteworthy that the film ‘Dhurandhar’ has been banned in 6 Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Film ‘Dhurandhar’ is Making Waves at the Box Office

The Ranveer Singh starrer film ‘Dhurandhar’ is performing exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller has earned ₹351.75 crore within 10 days. If this pace continues, the film could soon join the ₹400 crore club.

The film features powerful performances by Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan. Akshay Khanna's performance, in particular, is receiving widespread praise on social media. He plays the character of Pakistan's Rehman Dakait.

Demand Arises in Pakistan Over Portrayal of Terrorism

Two days ago, a report emerged from Pakistan stating that a petition had been filed in a Karachi court against the Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’. The allegations include the unauthorized use of pictures of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, PPP flags, and footage of party rallies in the film. Furthermore, the film is accused of portraying the PPP as a party that supports terrorism. A demand was also made to register an FIR against the film's actors, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Box office

Box Office Collection

Pakistan News

Ranveer Singh

sanjay-dutt-

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 02:22 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pakistani Movie 'Mera Layari' Poster Out: Pakistan to Make Film in Response to 'Dhurandar'

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru Pub Erupts in Brawl, Video Surfaces Featuring Bigg Boss Contestant

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पब में भयंकर मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो, बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने काटा बवाल
Bollywood

Vvan: Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Manish Paul Gear Up for Horror-Thriller

VVAN Movie Update
Bollywood

Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah makes Big revealed Dharmendra called him and wrote a letter he was worried about hema malini
Bollywood

Bobby Deol Wears Father Dharmendra's Old Shirt, Fans Get Emotional

बॉबी देओल ने पहनी पिता धर्मेंद्र की पुरानी शर्ट, इमोशनल हुए फैंस
Bollywood

Jubin Nautiyal's Melodious Tribute to Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

इस भजन पर मुस्कुरा उठे प्रेमानंद महाराज, जुबिन का ये वीडियो अब इंटरनेट पर छाया
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.