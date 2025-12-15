Pakistani Movie 'Mera Layari' Poster Out: Pakistan to Make Film in Response to 'Dhurandar'

image: Patrika
The movie ‘Dhurandhar’ is being discussed everywhere, especially in Pakistan, where it has caused sleepless nights. Pakistan claims that the story of the film ‘Dhurandhar’ is false and that there is no such thing as Layari, nor any violence there. In this context, the Sindh government of Pakistan announced on Saturday that it would make a film.
Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Information Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province, announced on his social media account X, writing: "The Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’ is another example of negative propaganda by the Bollywood industry against Pakistan, especially Layari. Layari is not a place of violence, but a symbol of culture, peace, talent, and the struggle to overcome adversity. Therefore, next month, a film named ‘Mera Layari’ will be released, which will showcase the true identity of Layari – peace and prosperity."
It is noteworthy that the film ‘Dhurandhar’ has been banned in 6 Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.
The Ranveer Singh starrer film ‘Dhurandhar’ is performing exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller has earned ₹351.75 crore within 10 days. If this pace continues, the film could soon join the ₹400 crore club.
The film features powerful performances by Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan. Akshay Khanna's performance, in particular, is receiving widespread praise on social media. He plays the character of Pakistan's Rehman Dakait.
Two days ago, a report emerged from Pakistan stating that a petition had been filed in a Karachi court against the Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’. The allegations include the unauthorized use of pictures of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, PPP flags, and footage of party rallies in the film. Furthermore, the film is accused of portraying the PPP as a party that supports terrorism. A demand was also made to register an FIR against the film's actors, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.
