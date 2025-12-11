11 December 2025,

Thursday

Bollywood

Bobby Deol Wears Father Dharmendra's Old Shirt, Fans Get Emotional

On the occasion of Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra's 90th birthday, his younger son, actor Bobby Deol, gave a very emotional and memorable gift. Bobby paid tribute to his father by wearing an old shirt of his, which left fans emotional.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

बॉबी देओल ने पहनी पिता धर्मेंद्र की पुरानी शर्ट, इमोशनल हुए फैंस

Bobby Deol with father Dharmendra (Image: X)

Bobby Deol: Dharmendra, who was a great actor for the public, was the life of his family. It is to be noted that Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary was on December 8. Dharmendra bid farewell to the world before celebrating this special occasion. Now, on his father's special day, Bobby Deol has remembered him and posted a heart-touching emotional post, appearing in his father's vintage shirt, which became a centre of attraction for fans.

Wearing Dharmendra's Old Shirt

In fact, on Dharam Ji's 90th birth anniversary, Bobby Deol met his fans wearing his beloved father Dharmendra's old shirt and hugged them. It is to be noted that seeing Bobby wearing Dharam Ji's old shirt, fans became emotional, and they really liked Bobby's way of paying tribute to his father in this manner.

Not Status or Success

Bobby Deol had previously said in an interview about his father Dharmendra, "The fear of seeing your parents grow old. The desire to stop time. The pain of imagining a world without them and the deep desire to inherit the emotional legacy that has shaped you for your children."

Not only this, what we want to give is not money, status, or success, but values, kindness, emotional depth, and the ability to make people feel seen. This is the emotional legacy that every parent unknowingly leaves behind." Bobby also added, "I can never see my father die." Bobby said this after watching Dharmendra's death scene in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bobby also spoke about his father's favorite quality/behavior, "He is very good and understanding. He made every person he met feel special. He gives a lot of respect and a lot of love to everyone, and that is a special quality he possesses." This interview of Bobby Deol has been going viral for the past few days.

