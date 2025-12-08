Kanika Kapoor's Stage Performance Disrupted by Man Touching Her Inappropriately; Video Goes Viral

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Image: Patrika)
Kanika Kapoor News: Bollywood's famous singer Kanika Kapoor has once again come into the limelight. A video of her is going viral on social media. In this, a shocking incident occurred with the singer on stage. Kanika was performing when an unknown person ran onto the stage and tried to pick her up in his arms. The crowd present was also surprised by this act, but timely intervention by security saved the singer.
This entire incident took place during the Me-Gong Festival in Meghalaya. As soon as the video surfaced, it created a stir on social media. The viral video clearly shows that the singer was performing when an unknown man suddenly jumped onto the stage and, without any warning, tried to lift her by her legs and then pulled her towards him by her shoulders.
However, despite this frightening experience, Kanika quickly regained her composure and stepped back. She appeared visibly shaken but continued to sing, trying to process the situation. Within seconds, her security team sprang into action, apprehending the intruder and escorting him off the stage.
Currently, there are no confirmed reports of any legal action being taken in this matter. However, the incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with fans demanding stricter security protocols for artists performing at public events.
This disturbing incident involving Kanika comes at a time when she recently shed light on the harsh reality of low earnings for playback singers. In a conversation with Urfi Javed, Kanika Kapoor claimed that playback singers are paid very little.
Kanika revealed that she was paid only ₹101 for her early projects. She alleged that even some of India's biggest singers do not receive adequate compensation, royalties, or publishing rights for their biggest hit songs. Known for chartbuster songs like 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan', Kanika Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most popular voices.
