Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah lauded Dharmendra's acting range, noting, "A person who plays such a role in 'Sholay' plays a completely different role in 'Chupke Chupke'. I have seen many of Dharmendra ji's films related to patriotism. I have watched his film 'Aankhen' many times. Even then, I felt he was a true patriot. This was not just acting. The whole world knows that Dharam ji was the son of a farmer and loved his country dearly. May God grant peace to his great soul."