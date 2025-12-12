12 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah On Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini had organised a prayer meet for Dharmendra in Delhi on Thursday, December 11. Amit Shah also attended during this time. He mentioned that Dharmendra had once called him and expressed concern about Hema Malini.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 12, 2025

Amit Shah makes Big revealed Dharmendra called him and wrote a letter he was worried about hema malini

Amit Shah shares a memory of Dharmendra

Amit Shah on Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini spoke of her pain at Dharmendra’s prayer meet. Remembering her husband, she said she had never imagined living without him. She also said she had never thought that she would ever have to hold a prayer meeting for him.

The prayer meet in Delhi was attended by several leaders and people who knew Hema Malini. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present, and he shared a memory related to Dharmendra.

Amit Shah Received a Letter from Dharmendra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned a phone call from Dharmendra. Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah stated that he had never met Dharmendra personally, but once he received a call from him expressing deep concern for Hema Malini. He said, "I have never met Dharmendra ji personally; he once called me when Hema Malini ji became a Member of Parliament."

Shah said that Dharmendra had also written a letter in which he expressed his concern about Hema Malini’s election. Shah said, “He was worried that Hema ji should win with a good margin in her constituency. He mentioned this in the letter, and that is exactly what happened. Hema ji won with a very good number of votes.”

I Have Come Here as a Fan of Dharmendra Ji

Amit Shah described the late actor as a person of integrity and praised him, saying, "Dharmendra ji was a man with a very pure heart. I have come here today as a fan of Dharmendra ji, not as the Home Minister. When Dharmendra entered the film industry, there were no luxuries like today. Dharmendra achieved that position through hard work and perseverance."

Emphasis on Patriotism

Amit Shah lauded Dharmendra's acting range, noting, "A person who plays such a role in 'Sholay' plays a completely different role in 'Chupke Chupke'. I have seen many of Dharmendra ji's films related to patriotism. I have watched his film 'Aankhen' many times. Even then, I felt he was a true patriot. This was not just acting. The whole world knows that Dharam ji was the son of a farmer and loved his country dearly. May God grant peace to his great soul."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Dharmendra deol

Dharmendra Latest News

Published on:

12 Dec 2025 12:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Bobby Deol Wears Father Dharmendra's Old Shirt, Fans Get Emotional

बॉबी देओल ने पहनी पिता धर्मेंद्र की पुरानी शर्ट, इमोशनल हुए फैंस
Bollywood

Jubin Nautiyal's Melodious Tribute to Sant Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

इस भजन पर मुस्कुरा उठे प्रेमानंद महाराज, जुबिन का ये वीडियो अब इंटरनेट पर छाया
Bollywood

‘Dhurandhar’ Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark in 5 Days, Shatters Records; How Other Films of the Year Performed

Dhurandhar
Bollywood

Dharmendra’s Birthday Special: Dharmendra’s Film That Required English Tuition, Hollywood Stars Also Featured

Dharmendra Photos
Bollywood

Kanika Kapoor's Stage Performance Disrupted by Man Touching Her Inappropriately; Video Goes Viral

Singer Kanika Kapoor Groped By Man on stage attempting to lift in meghalaya video goes viral
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.