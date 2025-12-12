Dharmendra had written to Amit Shah, raising this concern over Hema Malini

Amit Shah shares a memory of Dharmendra
Amit Shah on Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini spoke of her pain at Dharmendra’s prayer meet. Remembering her husband, she said she had never imagined living without him. She also said she had never thought that she would ever have to hold a prayer meeting for him.
The prayer meet in Delhi was attended by several leaders and people who knew Hema Malini. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present, and he shared a memory related to Dharmendra.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned a phone call from Dharmendra. Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah stated that he had never met Dharmendra personally, but once he received a call from him expressing deep concern for Hema Malini. He said, "I have never met Dharmendra ji personally; he once called me when Hema Malini ji became a Member of Parliament."
Shah said that Dharmendra had also written a letter in which he expressed his concern about Hema Malini’s election. Shah said, “He was worried that Hema ji should win with a good margin in her constituency. He mentioned this in the letter, and that is exactly what happened. Hema ji won with a very good number of votes.”
Amit Shah described the late actor as a person of integrity and praised him, saying, "Dharmendra ji was a man with a very pure heart. I have come here today as a fan of Dharmendra ji, not as the Home Minister. When Dharmendra entered the film industry, there were no luxuries like today. Dharmendra achieved that position through hard work and perseverance."
Amit Shah lauded Dharmendra's acting range, noting, "A person who plays such a role in 'Sholay' plays a completely different role in 'Chupke Chupke'. I have seen many of Dharmendra ji's films related to patriotism. I have watched his film 'Aankhen' many times. Even then, I felt he was a true patriot. This was not just acting. The whole world knows that Dharam ji was the son of a farmer and loved his country dearly. May God grant peace to his great soul."
