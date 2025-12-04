4 दिसंबर 2025,

Bollywood

Deol Family's Heartwarming Decision on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

On Dharmendra's 90th birthday, his sons Sunny and Bobby have made an emotional decision. On this special occasion, they have announced the opening of Dharmendra's farmhouse gates for fans.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Dharmendra (Source; X @ikamalhaasan)

Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away a week ago. The grief of his departure is still palpable throughout the industry, with people reminiscing about their interactions with him. In remembrance of their beloved father, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with their families, have decided to celebrate his 90th birthday at his farmhouse in Khandala. On this emotional occasion, the Deol family has made a significant decision to open the farmhouse gates to fans as well, allowing them to celebrate their cherished star's legacy.

Honouring Father's Memory and Legacy

This decision comes at a time when the family had just performed Dharmendra's last rites in Mumbai and immersed his ashes in the holy Ganges river in Haridwar. Reports indicate, "Sunny and Bobby have decided to visit their father's farmhouse to honour his memory and legacy. They realised that many fans wished for an opportunity to meet or see Dharmendra one last time. Therefore, they have decided to open the farmhouse gates for fans, so that if fans wish to come, pay their respects, and meet the family, they can do so at the farmhouse."

Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

Preparations are already underway at the farmhouse, with all arrangements being finalised. It is important to note that this is not a formal fan event or organised gathering; rather, they have opened their doors to those who wish to come and pay homage to their favourite actor's legacy. As access to the farmhouse is not easily available to everyone, the family is also considering transportation arrangements, though this will depend on the number of people planning to attend.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24th. A prayer meeting in his memory, titled 'Celebration of Life', was held in Mumbai on November 27th. This 'Celebration of Life', organised by the Deol family, was attended by many prominent stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deol Family's Heartwarming Decision on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

