Deol Family's Heartwarming Decision on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

This decision comes at a time when the family had just performed Dharmendra's last rites in Mumbai and immersed his ashes in the holy Ganges river in Haridwar. Reports indicate, "Sunny and Bobby have decided to visit their father's farmhouse to honour his memory and legacy. They realised that many fans wished for an opportunity to meet or see Dharmendra one last time. Therefore, they have decided to open the farmhouse gates for fans, so that if fans wish to come, pay their respects, and meet the family, they can do so at the farmhouse."