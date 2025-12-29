29 December 2025,

Monday

Bollywood

Sajid Khan underwent surgery after an accident; sister Farah Khan provides health update

Sajid Khan is currently admitted to the hospital. He was a victim of an accident, after which he underwent surgery. How is his health now? His sister Farah Khan has informed the fans.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

filmmaker sajid khan hospitalised

Sajid Khan (Image: Patrika)

Sajid Khan Hospitalised: A significant piece of news has emerged regarding Sajid Khan, the renowned Bollywood director and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant. Sajid Khan has been involved in an accident, sustaining a serious leg injury. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and has undergone surgery.

As soon as this news broke, social media erupted with activity, with everyone commenting and seeking updates on his health. Now, his sister Farah Khan has provided an update on her brother's condition.

What Happened to Sajid Khan?

According to information, Sajid Khan was busy shooting a project under Ekta Kapoor's production house. It is reported that while working on the set, he suddenly lost his balance and fell. The injury was so severe that he experienced unbearable pain. The team present at the spot immediately provided him with medical assistance. After initial examination, it was discovered that he had a fractured leg bone, which required surgery.

Farah Khan Gives Health Update on Brother

His sister, the famous choreographer-director Farah Khan, has shared an update on Sajid's health. In a conversation with 'Hindustan Times', Farah stated that Sajid's surgery was successfully completed. She said, "The surgery is done, and he is absolutely fine now. The doctors are taking care of him, and recovery will take some time, but there is no cause for concern."

Sajid Khan to Return to the Director's Chair

Sajid Khan celebrated his 55th birthday just last month. After a long period away from controversies and directing, Sajid was preparing to take on the director's role once again. He had recently shared a video from his birthday, in which he appeared happy and enthusiastic. However, this accident might put a temporary halt to his work pace.

Sajid Khan's History with Controversies

Sajid Khan's career has been a rollercoaster. Sajid, who delivered hit films like 'Housefull' and 'Heyy Babyy', found himself embroiled in controversy in 2018 when several female artists accused him of serious misconduct during the #MeToo movement. Following these allegations, he faced significant backlash in the industry and was out of work for a long time.

He attempted to improve his image through 'Bigg Boss 16', but his career did not regain its former momentum. Meanwhile, his sister Farah Khan has carved out a distinct identity in the digital world. Farah has now become a successful YouTuber, entertaining fans through her vlogs.

