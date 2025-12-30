30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Bollywood

Chinese Media Targets Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan', Accuses Film of Distorting Facts

Chinese media has targeted Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan, levelling serious accusations of tampering with facts. The media claims that the film has distorted the actual sequence of events of the war.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

चीनी मीडिया ने सलमान खान की Battle of Galwan को बनाया निशाना, फिल्म पर तथ्यों से छेड़छाड़ का दावा किया

Battle of Galwan (Source: X)

The teaser for the film 'Battle of Galwan' has been released. Three days after the teaser was released, China's state-run newspaper Global Times commented on it for verbally distorting facts and stated, "Bollywood film Battle of Galwan creates controversy for distorting facts. No 'over-the-top' drama can affect a country's sacred territory," claiming in an article with such a headline that the events shown in the Salman Khan-starrer film from June 2020 do not match the facts, and everything is fake.

Claim of Tampering with Facts in the Film

It was reported that the bravery of Indian Army officer Colonel Bikkommalla Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life in the battle, was controversially dismissed as a so-called important role, and it was further stated that the film's teaser was not liked by Chinese netizens, some of whom called 'Battle of Galwan' an over-the-top film.

Not only this, the Global Times article directly blamed India for the clash on June 15, 2020, alleging that the Indian Army violated the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deliberately provoked the situation in the Galwan Valley, claiming that the actions of the Indian Army "weakened the stability of border areas and endangered the lives of Chinese soldiers."

While India officially lost nearly 20 soldiers in the brutal face-to-face combat, the Chinese publication alleged that "India exaggerated the casualty figures and distorted the facts, while also attempting to mislead the international community and defame the Chinese army." It is worth noting that China admitted to the deaths of 4 people in the clash, citing Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence at the time, although he initially denied any casualties for a long time.

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan Targeted

In fact, the article also accused India of trying to use its film to incite nationalist sentiments. The report reiterated Beijing's long-standing stance, stating, "India crossed the border first, and the PLA defended China's territory according to the law, period." However, calling the Galwan clash a cinematic tool to incite hatred, the report described the film as part of a larger narrative, which it claimed was an attempt to escalate tensions.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 02:34 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Chinese Media Targets Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan', Accuses Film of Distorting Facts

