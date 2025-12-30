Chinese Media Targets Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan', Accuses Film of Distorting Facts

The teaser for the film 'Battle of Galwan' has been released. Three days after the teaser was released, China's state-run newspaper Global Times commented on it for verbally distorting facts and stated, "Bollywood film Battle of Galwan creates controversy for distorting facts. No 'over-the-top' drama can affect a country's sacred territory," claiming in an article with such a headline that the events shown in the Salman Khan-starrer film from June 2020 do not match the facts, and everything is fake.