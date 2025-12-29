Sunny Deol Starrer 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Teaser from 'Border-2' Released

Ghar Kab Aaoge Song (Image: T-Series)
Sunny Deol is back to bring the emotions of the border to life on screen once again. The excitement of fans eagerly awaiting 'Border-2' has now intensified, as the makers have released a 47-second goosebump-inducing teaser of the much-anticipated song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'.
As soon as the teaser was released, audiences' memories were transported back to the poignant moments of the 1997 film 'Border', where soldiers stationed at the border yearned to meet their families. This film, starring actors like Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan, is already creating buzz even before its release, and the teaser has now doubled the excitement for it.
While sharing the song's teaser, the makers wrote in the post, "The biggest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema, bringing back an iconic song for generations. The teaser of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' is out now, releasing on January 2, 2026, and Border 2 will hit theatres on January 23, 2026."
The new version of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' will feature four legendary voices together: Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. Their inclusion has amplified the emotional depth of the song manifold. Notably, the lyrics for this version are penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, while composer Mithoon has re-imagined Anu Malik's iconic tune. The song retains the familiar poignant melody of 'Border' that continues to evoke emotion even today.
In its original rendition, the voices of Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, along with Anu Malik's music, became etched in the hearts of audiences forever. Now, fans are even more excited to hear the blend of new voices in this latest version.
The reactions on social media are evident. One user wrote, "I've been eagerly waiting to hear this song for a long time. Sonu Nigam and Arijit's voices suit every genre; this time it's going to be amazing. The wait is becoming difficult!"
Another commented, "Sonu Nigam sir has always been a legend, and he is the soul of this song. When will the full song be released?" This indicates that even a glimpse of the new version has created a significant buzz, and fans are now impatient to hear the complete song.
The much-awaited song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border-2' will be launched on New Year's Day, January 2, 2026, at a special event in Longewala-Tannot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This song is considered the soul of the film, as no other track can better express the longing, pain, and sense of belonging of soldiers stationed at the border. The film (Border-2) will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.
Earlier, this song in the film Border beautifully portrayed the emotions of the families of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna—capturing a mother’s unconditional love, a lover’s anxiety, and the pain of being away from one’s family. Now, once again, the same longing, love, and maternal affection will be felt through a new story. The film (Border 2) is set to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, and the makers believe that this song will reconnect audiences with the deep emotions associated with life at the border.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending