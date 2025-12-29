Sunny Deol Starrer 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Teaser from 'Border-2' Released

Earlier, this song in the film Border beautifully portrayed the emotions of the families of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna—capturing a mother’s unconditional love, a lover’s anxiety, and the pain of being away from one’s family. Now, once again, the same longing, love, and maternal affection will be felt through a new story. The film (Border 2) is set to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, and the makers believe that this song will reconnect audiences with the deep emotions associated with life at the border.