29 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Sunny Deol Starrer 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Teaser from 'Border-2' Released

The makers have released a goosebump-inducing teaser for the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the much-awaited film 'Border-2', starring Sunny Deol.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Sunny Deol Border 2 update

Ghar Kab Aaoge Song (Image: T-Series)

Sunny Deol is back to bring the emotions of the border to life on screen once again. The excitement of fans eagerly awaiting 'Border-2' has now intensified, as the makers have released a 47-second goosebump-inducing teaser of the much-anticipated song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'.

Song Teaser Increases Craze

As soon as the teaser was released, audiences' memories were transported back to the poignant moments of the 1997 film 'Border', where soldiers stationed at the border yearned to meet their families. This film, starring actors like Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan, is already creating buzz even before its release, and the teaser has now doubled the excitement for it.

Specialty of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'

While sharing the song's teaser, the makers wrote in the post, "The biggest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema, bringing back an iconic song for generations. The teaser of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' is out now, releasing on January 2, 2026, and Border 2 will hit theatres on January 23, 2026."

The new version of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' will feature four legendary voices together: Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. Their inclusion has amplified the emotional depth of the song manifold. Notably, the lyrics for this version are penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, while composer Mithoon has re-imagined Anu Malik's iconic tune. The song retains the familiar poignant melody of 'Border' that continues to evoke emotion even today.

In its original rendition, the voices of Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, along with Anu Malik's music, became etched in the hearts of audiences forever. Now, fans are even more excited to hear the blend of new voices in this latest version.

The reactions on social media are evident. One user wrote, "I've been eagerly waiting to hear this song for a long time. Sonu Nigam and Arijit's voices suit every genre; this time it's going to be amazing. The wait is becoming difficult!"

Another commented, "Sonu Nigam sir has always been a legend, and he is the soul of this song. When will the full song be released?" This indicates that even a glimpse of the new version has created a significant buzz, and fans are now impatient to hear the complete song.

When Will the Film Release

The much-awaited song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border-2' will be launched on New Year's Day, January 2, 2026, at a special event in Longewala-Tannot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This song is considered the soul of the film, as no other track can better express the longing, pain, and sense of belonging of soldiers stationed at the border. The film (Border-2) will be released in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Earlier, this song in the film Border beautifully portrayed the emotions of the families of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna—capturing a mother’s unconditional love, a lover’s anxiety, and the pain of being away from one’s family. Now, once again, the same longing, love, and maternal affection will be felt through a new story. The film (Border 2) is set to release in cinemas on January 23, 2026, and the makers believe that this song will reconnect audiences with the deep emotions associated with life at the border.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 04:50 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol Starrer 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Teaser from 'Border-2' Released

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Sanjay Dutt's 'Dhurandhar' Screening Sees Anti-Pakistan Chants Erupt as Fans Cheer Actor

Sanjay Dutt Joins Dhurandhar special screening in lucknow on video call fans Raise Pakistan Murdabad Slogan watch
Bollywood

Sajid Khan underwent surgery after an accident; sister Farah Khan provides health update

filmmaker sajid khan hospitalised
Bollywood

Fans Get Out of Control During OTT Release Promotion of Harshvardhan Rane's Film, Leading to Disruption

खींची शर्ट और हुए बेकाबू, रूको रूको...OTT रिलीज प्रमोशन में हर्षवर्धन राणे के साथ हुई बदतमीजी
Bollywood

2025: The OTT Game Changer Where Some Series Failed, But These Franchises Made History

Year ender 2025 From Best Ott Web Series
Bollywood

Salman Khan's Birthday Surprise: 'Battle of Galwan' Teaser Release Creates Stir

Battle of Galwan Teaser Out
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.