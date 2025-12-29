Sanjay Dutt's 'Dhurandhar' Screening Sees Anti-Pakistan Chants Erupt as Fans Cheer Actor

Sanjay Dutt (Image: Patrika)
Bollywood's 'Sanju Baba', Sanjay Dutt, is currently enjoying the tremendous success of his film 'Dhurandhar'. Recently, a special screening of this film was held in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, where Sanjay Dutt joined physically, i.e., via video call. The actor stole the show during this event. This special screening was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh.
During the screening of 'Dhurandhar', when Sanjay Dutt suddenly came live via video call, the entire theatre was a sight to behold. It was no less than a big surprise for the fans. This can be seen in the video going viral on social media.
As soon as Sanjay Dutt appeared on the phone screen, the entire hall echoed with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The enthusiasm was so high that the audience welcomed their favourite superstar with thunderous applause.
During this, Rajeshwar Singh highly praised Sanjay Dutt for his decades-long career and his contribution to Indian cinema. He said that Sanju Baba's screen presence still mesmerises audiences of every generation. Sanjay Dutt also thanked the Lucknow audience for their love and support, stating that the film's success is a result of the entire team's hard work.
Talking about the film, the storm of 'Dhurandhar' shows no signs of stopping at the box office. Sanjay Dutt plays a very powerful character, SP Choudhary Aslam, in the film, which is being greatly appreciated by the audience. Released on December 5, the film has completed 24 days in theatres and its pace remains like a bullet train.
According to data from box office tracker 'Sacnilk', the film has so far collected a magnificent ₹690 crore in India and is rapidly moving towards the magical figure of ₹700 crore. The most significant achievement is that 'Dhurandhar' has become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas.
The film's earnings have created history worldwide. Its worldwide collection has reached ₹1026.5 crore. With this figure, 'Dhurandhar' has also joined the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
