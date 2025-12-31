31 December 2025,

Wednesday

Bollywood

Sequel to 'The Kerala Story' Ready After Controversies, Filming Complete, Release Date Builds Excitement

Amidst controversies, a sequel to the much-discussed film The Kerala Story has been prepared, with its shooting recently completed. The success and controversies surrounding the first film have further increased audience anticipation for this sequel.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

The Kerala Story 2 Announcement

The Kerala Story 2 (Source: X @thekeralastory)

The Kerala Story 2 Announcement: Actress Adah Sharma, who starred in the film 'The Kerala Story', is once again in the news. The film 'The Kerala Story', released in 2023, had sparked a deep debate and stir across the country. This film, starring Adah Sharma, depicted the sensitive stories of women who were forced to convert their religion and join terrorist organisations by radical forces.

It is noteworthy that its producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has now claimed a sequel to the film. The latest news is that the shooting of 'The Kerala Story 2' has been completed under strict security arrangements, and the film is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

Shooting of The Kerala Story 2 Completed

According to reports, 'The Kerala Story 2' will present an even deeper and darker story than its predecessor. It is once again set against the backdrop of Kerala and will portray the impact of radical ideology on women's lives in a more poignant manner. Furthermore, the names of the film's cast and director have been kept secret so far, which has further increased the curiosity among fans. Producer Shah completed the work in a highly controlled and confidential environment to avoid any controversy or disruption during the shooting.

The shooting of the film was kept so confidential that there was strict security on the set, and the phones of the crew members were also confiscated. Industry sources revealed that Vipul Shah wanted to avoid any information leaks or new controversies during the shooting. The story will again be based in Kerala, but its plot is claimed to be even deeper and darker. Interestingly, 2026 is set to be a year of sequels in Bollywood. J.P. Dutta's spiritual sequel to 'Border', 'Drishyam 3', and now 'The Kerala Story 2'. All these films will be released in the same year. In such a scenario, audiences are set to witness a tremendous blend of emotion, drama, and thrill on the big screen.

Adah Sharma's Film

The film 'The Kerala Story' also performed exceptionally well at the box office. Adah Sharma's lead role in the film earned over ₹8 crore on its opening day and crossed the ₹100 crore mark before its second weekend. It also broke the record of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', making Adah the highest-grossing female lead in Bollywood. The film also won the awards for Best Direction and Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards. It will be interesting to see whether its sequel will be able to captivate the audience or not.

