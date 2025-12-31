Sequel to 'The Kerala Story' Ready After Controversies, Filming Complete, Release Date Builds Excitement

The shooting of the film was kept so confidential that there was strict security on the set, and the phones of the crew members were also confiscated. Industry sources revealed that Vipul Shah wanted to avoid any information leaks or new controversies during the shooting. The story will again be based in Kerala, but its plot is claimed to be even deeper and darker. Interestingly, 2026 is set to be a year of sequels in Bollywood. J.P. Dutta's spiritual sequel to 'Border', 'Drishyam 3', and now 'The Kerala Story 2'. All these films will be released in the same year. In such a scenario, audiences are set to witness a tremendous blend of emotion, drama, and thrill on the big screen.