Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on negativity surrounding her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast. During the conversation, she spoke about the negative aspects of her life related to her marriage. Sonakshi also expressed her frustration with unsolicited opinions from strangers. She said, "It was a big woman's decision about her life, and for some reason, everyone felt the need to comment. I didn't understand that. And at that time, it all seemed very foolish to us."