Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on negativity surrounding her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha married Muslim Zaheer Iqbal a year ago. People on social media called it 'love jihad'. Sonakshi has spoken about this and shared how the negativity made her feel.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Sonakshi Sinha big reaction on Interfaith Marriage with zaheer iqbal said i m not first person who did it

Sonakshi Sinha (Image: Patrika)

Sonakshi Sinha often makes headlines for her love life. She married Muslim Zaheer Iqbal against her family's wishes, and her wedding caused quite a stir. Sonakshi frequently faced comments about becoming a daughter-in-law of a Muslim family while being a Hindu. Why did she do it? Now, for the first time, she has given a befitting reply to people. Her fans are also surprised by what she said.

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks on Her Interfaith Marriage

Sonakshi Sinha recently appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast. During the conversation, she spoke about the negative aspects of her life related to her marriage. Sonakshi also expressed her frustration with unsolicited opinions from strangers. She said, "It was a big woman's decision about her life, and for some reason, everyone felt the need to comment. I didn't understand that. And at that time, it all seemed very foolish to us."

Sonakshi Gives a Befitting Reply to People

Sonakshi further explained that this marriage was the beginning of a long-awaited new chapter for her and Zaheer. She said, "Honestly, at that moment, it was all about us. We were very happy and excited to finally spend our lives together. And it was a beautiful moment for us."

Sonakshi also mentioned that a wedding day is a joyous occasion, and dealing with negativity at such a time can be quite challenging. She stated, "It's very difficult, especially at a time when you only want positivity around you."

Sonakshi Kept Herself Away From Negative Things

Speaking about the social media atmosphere, Sonakshi said, "I had to turn off my comments because I didn't want to read a single negative thing about myself, my partner, my family, or anyone associated with this wedding on my big day. So I turned them off. You have to shut out the noise."

It is worth noting that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in 2024. At that time, the marriage was even labelled as 'love jihad'. Now, for the first time, Sonakshi has broken her silence on those reports and responded to people.

