4 December 2025

Thursday

Bollywood

Truth Behind Sunny Deol Not Performing Dharmendra’s Ash Immersion Ceremony

Now, the reason why Sunny Deol did not immerse his father's ashes has come to light. Let's find out who gave the father the final farewell when both sons did not.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Sunny Deol wanted to immerse father dharmendra Dharmendra Asthi Visarjan But could not do this big reason

Sunny Deol (Image: Patrika)

Sunny Deol Dharmendra: Dharmendra passed away last month on November 24, but the grief of his departure still lingers. An actor's prayer meet was held on November 27. Since then, people have been eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor's ashes being immersed. However, on December 3, the ashes of his mortal remains were immersed in the holy river Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

During this time, all the rituals that should have been completed by Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol were performed by his grandson Karan Deol. Now, the reason why Sunny Deol did not immerse his father's ashes has come to light. It is being said that he wanted to bid a final farewell to his father himself, but he could not do so, and now a major reason for this has emerged.

Why did Sunny Deol not immerse Dharmendra's ashes?

Dharmendra's family priest, Pandit Sandeep Parashar Shrotriya, provided important information regarding this. He stated that the ritual of immersing the ashes was kept entirely private. The ashes were immersed at Har Ki Pauri, and media and the general public were kept away to allow the family peace.

The priest explained that all the pre-immersion rituals were completed at a private hotel. Following this, actor Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, along with a few family members, reached Har Ki Pauri on a two-wheeler and completed the immersion ceremony there.

The priest revealed the main reason

Actually, Sunny Deol himself wanted to immerse his father's ashes, but he feared that his presence might attract a large crowd, causing inconvenience. Therefore, this emotional responsibility was fulfilled by his son, Karan Deol. Sunny and Bobby Deol had arrived in Haridwar with family members on Tuesday itself, and the entire program was scheduled for that day. However, due to the unavailability of a family member, the immersion was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Ashes immersed in the absence of Hema Malini and Esha

The priest also mentioned that Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, and any family members from her side were not present during the ash immersion ceremony. It is worth noting that Esha Deol and Hema Malini were present during the funeral in Mumbai, but they left the crematorium immediately after the completion of the funeral rites. They also did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet.

Sunny Deol got angry in the crowd

A video from the time of the ash immersion is going viral on social media. In this video, it can be seen that even as the family was performing the ash immersion, some people were taking pictures and videos. Witnessing this, Sunny Deol became angry, snatched a paparazzo's camera, and shouted at them.

Fans have supported Sunny Deol on this video, while some have also trolled him. Amidst this sad time, another point of public displeasure is why the funeral of superstar Dharmendra was conducted without state honours. Furthermore, the ash immersion was also carried out so quietly.

