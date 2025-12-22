Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's film's release date announced, trailer drops

It is noteworthy that 'Drishyam 3' will hit the theatres on October 2, 2026. The makers have decided to release this film on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This day falls on a Friday and is a holiday, which will benefit the film. Abhishek Pathak will once again be directing this film on Gandhi Jayanti. Although there is still suspense surrounding the complete star cast of the film, it is believed that the story will pick up from where the second part ended. The biggest discussion among fans is whether Akshay Khanna, who gave a stellar performance in the previous part, will be a part of the film this time as well.