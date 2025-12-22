Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's film's release date announced, trailer drops

Drishyam 3 (Image: Patrika)
The wait for the return of one of Bollywood's most cunning and beloved characters, 'Vijay Salgaonkar', is finally over. The third installment of Ajay Devgn's superhit suspense-thriller film 'Drishyam' has been officially announced. Audiences have had many questions about this film, filled with suspense and twists, for a long time, but now the makers have not only announced the film but also revealed its release date.
To announce the film, the makers have released a powerful 1 minute and 13-second video. In this video, Ajay Devgn's strong voice-over sends shivers down the spine. In the style of Vijay Salgaonkar, Ajay says, "My truth, my right, is only my family."
The video shows glimpses of the previous stories, stating that Vijay still stands as a wall for his family. A dialogue from Vijay Salgaonkar at the end of the video is now going viral on social media: "The story is not over yet. The last part is still remaining."
It is noteworthy that 'Drishyam 3' will hit the theatres on October 2, 2026. The makers have decided to release this film on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This day falls on a Friday and is a holiday, which will benefit the film. Abhishek Pathak will once again be directing this film on Gandhi Jayanti. Although there is still suspense surrounding the complete star cast of the film, it is believed that the story will pick up from where the second part ended. The biggest discussion among fans is whether Akshay Khanna, who gave a stellar performance in the previous part, will be a part of the film this time as well.
It is worth mentioning that Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam' is actually an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, starring South superstar Mohanlal. Just a few days ago, Mohanlal also started shooting for the Malayalam version of 'Drishyam 3'. The interesting part is that this time, the makers of the Malayalam film are also preparing to release their film in Hindi.
In such a scenario, audiences will have two versions of the same story. Now, it remains to be seen whether there will be any major changes in the story of Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' or if it will be a complete remake of the South film. While the first two parts of the film, released in 2015 and 2022, were box office hits, it remains to be seen what new sensation Vijay Salgaonkar's 'last part' will create.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending