Nora Fatehi Undergoes CT Scan After Severe Accident, Doctors Advise Caution

The front of the car was significantly damaged in this collision, and Nora also sustained injuries due to the impact. Immediately after the accident, her team rushed her to a nearby hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors immediately began examining Nora, assessing her condition. The doctors conducted a CT scan of Nora. After the examination, the doctors stated that Nora had suffered some minor injuries, but her condition was completely normal. The doctors clarified that there was no major cause for concern and the actress is now fully recovered.