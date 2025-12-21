21 December 2025,

Sunday

Bollywood

Nora Fatehi Undergoes CT Scan After Severe Accident, Doctors Advise Caution

Fans of actress Nora Fatehi were frightened when news broke that the actress had a terrible accident and sustained a head injury. Let's find out how she is now.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Nora Fatehi health update after car accident in mumbai doctors done ct scan and gave this advice

Nora Fatehi (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood's famous actress and dancing queen Nora Fatehi met with an accident last night. The actress's car met with an accident in Mumbai. A drunk person forcefully hit Nora's car, and she sustained a head injury in this accident. As soon as this news broke on social media, everyone was shocked. The actress's fans started praying for her and commenting to know her health update.

In this regard, Nora's condition has now come to light. A CT scan has also been done after the head injury. The actress is now out of danger. The doctors have also given a major update on her health.

How did Nora Fatehi's accident happen?

According to the information received, this accident happened with Nora Fatehi when she was on her way to attend the famous 'Sunburn Festival 2025' in Goa. Nora had a major scheduled event there with the renowned DJ David Guetta. On the way, a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and hit Nora's car with great force.

Doctors performed a CT scan after the accident

The front of the car was significantly damaged in this collision, and Nora also sustained injuries due to the impact. Immediately after the accident, her team rushed her to a nearby hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors immediately began examining Nora, assessing her condition. The doctors conducted a CT scan of Nora. After the examination, the doctors stated that Nora had suffered some minor injuries, but her condition was completely normal. The doctors clarified that there was no major cause for concern and the actress is now fully recovered.

Nora returns to work despite injury

Doctors had advised Nora to rest after the accident, but her dedication to her work is commendable. Despite such a major accident and injury, Nora prioritised her professional commitments. She decided not to disappoint her fans and will perform at her scheduled event with David Guetta at the Sunburn Festival tonight.

Filmfare also confirmed the incident on its official Instagram handle. Nora's fans are praising her spirit and also praying for her speedy and complete recovery.

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 10:33 am

