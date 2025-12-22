Bollywood Faces New Major Challenge: Will Earnings Halt Amidst Crores in Fees and Declining Profits?

It is worth noting that many of these claims have been disproven. For instance, actor Kartik Aaryan waived his fee for the 2023 action-comedy 'Shehzada', which performed poorly at the box office. Aaryan said, "If your star value and the value of the entire project benefit the whole team, then I think that's the right thing to do." Some producers argue that the industry should confront its excesses and have called for cost reductions.