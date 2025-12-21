Four More Shots Please!: This 7-Episode Series About 4 Friends Becomes OTT Favourite

This series is a story about the friendship of four close friends, their emotions, and the ups and downs of life. Season 4 begins from where the previous season left off, with Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) busy with her wedding. However, her nervousness about this new responsibility is evident, and her three friends support her every step of the way. After the wedding, these four friends embark on new paths that bring changes to their lives. To know the rest of the story, you'll have to watch the entire series, which is quite entertaining.