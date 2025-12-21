21 December 2025,

Sunday

Bollywood

Four More Shots Please!: This 7-Episode Series About 4 Friends Becomes OTT Favourite

This web series on an OTT platform is only 7 episodes long, but it is packed with entertainment in every moment. It beautifully portrays the lives of 4 female friends, their friendship, struggles, and joys.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

सिर्फ 7 एपिसोड, लेकिन मजा भरपूर, 4 सहेलियों की कहानी OTT पर बनी सबकी फेवरेट

4 friends story (Image: X)

Trending OTT Show: Since the advent of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, entertainment has seen no decline. Films released on the big screen directly land on these digital platforms after their theatrical run. One such new and engaging show has created a stir on Prime Video. After a long wait of 4 years, the latest season of the popular web series 'Four More Shots Please' has been released on Amazon Prime Video, and it has already secured a spot in the top 10 OTT shows since its release.

Only 7 Episodes, But Packed with Entertainment

This series is a story about the friendship of four close friends, their emotions, and the ups and downs of life. Season 4 begins from where the previous season left off, with Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) busy with her wedding. However, her nervousness about this new responsibility is evident, and her three friends support her every step of the way. After the wedding, these four friends embark on new paths that bring changes to their lives. To know the rest of the story, you'll have to watch the entire series, which is quite entertaining.

The Story of 4 Friends Becomes a Favourite on OTT

This Amazon Prime series is rapidly gaining popularity across India, including Delhi and Mumbai, and is trending at the second position in the list of top web series in India. In fact, after a long wait, when this season was released, viewers immediately started watching it and it has been highly praised on social media. The story of this series is not only entertaining but also touches the hearts of the audience. It will be interesting to see the audience's feedback on this season in the coming days.

If you are also fond of watching friendship, the realities of life, and small emotional moments, then don't miss watching the fourth season of 'Four More Shots Please' on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. This series will give you an opportunity to understand your friendships and emotions from a new perspective.

21 Dec 2025 02:15 pm

