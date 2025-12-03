When Dharmendra’s mother secretly met Hema Malini for the first time, she said, ‘You always…’

Dharmendra's Mother Met Hema Malini: Dharmendra passed away on November 24. He had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last at his Mumbai residence in the afternoon. Since the death of the 'He-Man', many old anecdotes and stories about him have been surfacing. One such anecdote that is rapidly going viral is that when Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash Kaur, his mother visited Hema Malini sometime later without informing anyone.
In Ram Kamal Mukherjee's biography 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl', Hema Malini herself spoke about her first meeting with Dharmendra's mother, Satwant Kaur. Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam Ji's mother, Satwant Kaur, was also very friendly and kind. I remember she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu when I was pregnant and about to give birth to Esha. She hadn't told anyone at home. At that time, I touched her feet, and she hugged me and said, 'Beta, may you always be happy.' I was happy that she behaved well with me."
Hema Malini further wrote, "Dharam Ji's father, Keval Kishan Singh Deol, and my father, V. S. Ramanujam Chakravarti, had a friendly relationship. Their meetings often became fun and competitive." She added, "He used to come to have tea with my father or brother. Instead of shaking hands, he would wrestle with them, and after defeating them, he would jokingly say that you people eat ghee, butter, and lassi; idli and sambar don't give strength. My father would also join in his laughter. Dharam Ji's father was a very jovial person."
It is worth mentioning that although Dharmendra married Hema Malini for the second time, he always lived with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and his children Sunny and Bobby. The house where Hema Malini lives with her two daughters was bought for her by Dharmendra. Now, after his passing, both his families are heartbroken, and his fans also get emotional remembering their favourite actor.
