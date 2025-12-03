When Dharmendra’s mother secretly met Hema Malini for the first time, she said, ‘You always…’

In Ram Kamal Mukherjee's biography 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl', Hema Malini herself spoke about her first meeting with Dharmendra's mother, Satwant Kaur. Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam Ji's mother, Satwant Kaur, was also very friendly and kind. I remember she came to meet me once at a dubbing studio in Juhu when I was pregnant and about to give birth to Esha. She hadn't told anyone at home. At that time, I touched her feet, and she hugged me and said, 'Beta, may you always be happy.' I was happy that she behaved well with me."