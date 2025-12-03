3 December 2025,

Wednesday

Bollywood

Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed in Ganga; Sunny Deol’s Paparazzi Outburst Sparks Buzz

Following Dharmendra's passing, Sunny Deol's anger was once again witnessed. He snatched a paparazzo's camera during the immersion of ashes and shouted extensively. Now, a video of this incident is creating a stir on social media.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Sunny Deol (Image: Patrika)

Actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been unwell for a long time. A prayer meet was held for him on November 27. Subsequently, on December 3, the ashes of his mortal remains were immersed in the holy river Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. His sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with other close family members, completed these rituals at Har Ki Pauri. Amidst this, a video of Sunny Deol has gone viral, showing his anger towards the paparazzi once again.

Sunny Deol's Anger Erupts During Dharmendra's Ash Immersion

The video shows Sunny Deol becoming extremely agitated with a paparazzo who was secretly recording a private moment of Dharmendra's ash immersion. In anger, Sunny Deol aggressively approached the paparazzo, snatched his camera, and questioned him. In the viral video, he can be heard sternly and furiously asking, "Do you want money? How much money do you want?" Following the emergence of this video, fans have also sided with Sunny Deol, stating that this is a very painful time for the Deol family and that filming them is highly inappropriate.

Sunny Deol Had Previously Expressed Anger Towards Paparazzi

This is not the first time Sunny Deol has shown his anger towards the paparazzi. Earlier, when Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital and returned home, Sunny had confronted and reprimanded the paparazzi who were constantly covering his residence in Juhu. He had harshly said, "You have parents, children at home. You are filming. Aren't you ashamed?"

Dharmendra Was Unwell For Some Days

It is worth noting that Dharmendra had been unwell for quite some time. He experienced breathing difficulties, after which the actor was admitted to the hospital. He returned home after some time, but his health suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away. The entire film industry was in mourning following Dharmendra's demise. Many big stars from Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, attended his funeral.

Two Prayer Meets Were Held For Dharmendra

Two separate prayer meetings were organised to pay tribute to Dharmendra. The first was hosted by his second wife, Hema Malini, at her Mumbai residence, which included bhajans and recitations from the Bhagavad Gita. The second prayer meeting was organised by his sons, Sunny and Bobby, at the Taj Lands End hotel, where a large number of industry people remembered their beloved actor with tearful eyes.

Updated on:

03 Dec 2025 04:45 pm

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 04:44 pm

