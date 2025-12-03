Dharmendra’s Ashes Immersed in Ganga; Sunny Deol’s Paparazzi Outburst Sparks Buzz

The video shows Sunny Deol becoming extremely agitated with a paparazzo who was secretly recording a private moment of Dharmendra's ash immersion. In anger, Sunny Deol aggressively approached the paparazzo, snatched his camera, and questioned him. In the viral video, he can be heard sternly and furiously asking, "Do you want money? How much money do you want?" Following the emergence of this video, fans have also sided with Sunny Deol, stating that this is a very painful time for the Deol family and that filming them is highly inappropriate.