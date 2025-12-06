‘Dhurandhar’ Creates a Storm at the Box Office, Know Collection on Day 1

The film 'Dhurandhar' was released on Friday, December 5, across 5000 screens in India. Considering that the film's advance booking collection was just over ₹9 crore and the morning shows recorded less than 16% occupancy, initial estimates seemed somewhat disappointing. However, as positive reviews and audience reactions started pouring in on social media, crowds began flocking to theatres. Additionally, afternoon shows saw an occupancy of over 28%. This is how the film 'Dhurandhar' gained momentum.