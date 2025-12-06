‘Dhurandhar’ Creates a Storm at the Box Office, Know Collection on Day 1

Dhurandhar BO 1 (Image: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-awaited spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar', starring Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Khanna, has been released at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has made a spectacular debut, performing much better than expected. Although the film's teaser built anticipation and the trailer broke records, and advance bookings were slow, collections saw a significant surge as the day progressed.
The film 'Dhurandhar' was released on Friday, December 5, across 5000 screens in India. Considering that the film's advance booking collection was just over ₹9 crore and the morning shows recorded less than 16% occupancy, initial estimates seemed somewhat disappointing. However, as positive reviews and audience reactions started pouring in on social media, crowds began flocking to theatres. Additionally, afternoon shows saw an occupancy of over 28%. This is how the film 'Dhurandhar' gained momentum.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹27 crore in India on its opening day, which is significantly higher than the trade's initial expectations of ₹15-18 crore. It is worth noting that this film has added its name to the list of successful films this year.
Director Aditya Dhar's film is based on a story from Pakistan in the 2000s. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who eliminates the Lyari gang. It is noteworthy that several veteran actors such as Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also play important roles in this film. The film's excellent collection proves that the pairing of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar has captured the hearts of the audience.
|Film
|Release Date
|Opening Day
|Chhawa
|February 14
|₹31 crore
|Saiyara
|September 12
|₹21.50 crore
|Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
|October 21
|₹9 crore
|Dhurandhar
|December 5
|₹27 crore
According to the list above, this has become the best opening film of Ranveer Singh's career to date.
