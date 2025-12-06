6 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

‘Dhurandhar’ Creates a Storm at the Box Office, Know Collection on Day 1

The film 'Dhurandhar' has shattered all records by earning tremendously at the box office. From the very first day of its release, this film has received immense love from the audience, and its brilliant acting and story have won people's hearts.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Dhurandhar BO Collection Day 1: 'धुरंधर' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर उड़ाया गर्दा, 'छावा' को भी छोड़ा पीछे

Dhurandhar BO 1 (Image: X)

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-awaited spy thriller film 'Dhurandhar', starring Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Khanna, has been released at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has made a spectacular debut, performing much better than expected. Although the film's teaser built anticipation and the trailer broke records, and advance bookings were slow, collections saw a significant surge as the day progressed.

Film's Advance Booking Collection

The film 'Dhurandhar' was released on Friday, December 5, across 5000 screens in India. Considering that the film's advance booking collection was just over ₹9 crore and the morning shows recorded less than 16% occupancy, initial estimates seemed somewhat disappointing. However, as positive reviews and audience reactions started pouring in on social media, crowds began flocking to theatres. Additionally, afternoon shows saw an occupancy of over 28%. This is how the film 'Dhurandhar' gained momentum.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹27 crore in India on its opening day, which is significantly higher than the trade's initial expectations of ₹15-18 crore. It is worth noting that this film has added its name to the list of successful films this year.

This Film is Based on a Pakistani Story

Director Aditya Dhar's film is based on a story from Pakistan in the 2000s. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy who eliminates the Lyari gang. It is noteworthy that several veteran actors such as Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan also play important roles in this film. The film's excellent collection proves that the pairing of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar has captured the hearts of the audience.






























FilmRelease DateOpening Day
ChhawaFebruary 14₹31 crore
SaiyaraSeptember 12₹21.50 crore
Ek Deewane Ki DeewaniyatOctober 21₹9 crore
DhurandharDecember 5₹27 crore

According to the list above, this has become the best opening film of Ranveer Singh's career to date.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 01:19 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Dhurandhar’ Creates a Storm at the Box Office, Know Collection on Day 1

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

How will Dharmendra’s 90th birthday be celebrated at the farmhouse after his passing?

Dharmendra 90th Birthday celebrated sunny deol and bobby deol his farmhouse fans will come
Bollywood

'Bigg Boss 19' Viewers Fed Up? Questions Raised Over Salman Khan's Hosting and Fake Relationships

'बिग बॉस 19' को झेल रहे हैं दर्शक? सलमान खान की होस्टिंग और नकली रिश्तों पर उठे सवाल
TV News

Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on negativity surrounding her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha big reaction on Interfaith Marriage with zaheer iqbal said i m not first person who did it
Bollywood

Deol Family's Heartwarming Decision on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

धर्मेंद्र के 90वें जन्मदिन पर सनी-बॉबी का भावुक फैसला फैंस के लिए खुलेंगे फार्महाउस के गेट
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to Being Asked to Say 'Zubaan Kesari' Goes Viral

'जुबान केसरी' कहने पर शाहरुख खान का आया ऐसा मजेदार जवाब, पब्लिक हुई दीवानी, वीडियो वायरल
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.