6 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Dharmendra's Emotional Birthday Post from Last Year Resurfaces, Fans Moved After His Passing

Dharmendra had posted on December 6 last year. In this too, he was seen showering love on his fans. Now, after his passing, his fans are getting emotional reading it.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Dharmendra last year 6 december post viral before his birthday said friend i am back

Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: A pall of gloom has descended upon the industry and his fans following Dharmendra's passing. The love the actor had for his fans was reciprocated by them. Whenever Dharmendra was active on Instagram or shared videos, he always responded to each and every comment from his fans. Now, on December 8, the actor's 90th birthday will be celebrated at his farmhouse. The Deol family has provided this information. Meanwhile, like every year, his fans are remembering their favourite actor on this birthday.

Dharmendra's Special Post Last Year

Two days before his birthday last year, on December 6, 2024, the actor had shared a special post. In the post, he had also remembered his fans. Now, once again, people are getting emotional reading it and remembering him.

In the post Dharmendra shared on his Instagram, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a cap, with a big smile on his face. Along with the photo, he had written, "Dear friends, thank you all for your loving responses. I am back in my homeland. I love you all very much." Fans are once again showering Dharmendra with love on this post and remembering him with tributes.

Dharmendra Passed Away on November 24

It is to be noted that Dharmendra passed away on November 24. He had been unwell for a long time. He was also admitted to the hospital, after which he returned home, but his health suddenly deteriorated, and he bid farewell to the world. Now, after his passing, his family will celebrate his birthday with his admirers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Dharmendra deol

Dharmendra Latest News

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 05:31 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dharmendra's Emotional Birthday Post from Last Year Resurfaces, Fans Moved After His Passing

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

How will Dharmendra’s 90th birthday be celebrated at the farmhouse after his passing?

Dharmendra 90th Birthday celebrated sunny deol and bobby deol his farmhouse fans will come
Bollywood

‘Dhurandhar’ Creates a Storm at the Box Office, Know Collection on Day 1

Dhurandhar BO Collection Day 1: 'धुरंधर' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर उड़ाया गर्दा, 'छावा' को भी छोड़ा पीछे
Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on negativity surrounding her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha big reaction on Interfaith Marriage with zaheer iqbal said i m not first person who did it
Bollywood

Deol Family's Heartwarming Decision on Dharmendra's 90th Birthday: Farmhouse Gates to Open for Fans

धर्मेंद्र के 90वें जन्मदिन पर सनी-बॉबी का भावुक फैसला फैंस के लिए खुलेंगे फार्महाउस के गेट
Bollywood

Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ Fame, Becomes Top Actor; See Who Ranks Where

'सैयारा' ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, अहान पांडे बने टॉप एक्टर, जानें कौन-से स्टार है कितने नंबर पर
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.