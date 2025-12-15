Why is 'Dhurandhar' starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh different from 'Pathaan'?

Dhurandhar vs Pathaan: A topic that has gained significant traction in the country these days is 'Dhurandhar'. The film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is not only performing exceptionally well at the box office but has also become a subject of debate in political circles. While audiences are showering immense love on 'Dhurandhar', some are labelling it as mere 'propaganda', 'nationalism', and an 'anti-Pakistan narrative'. However, its characters and events are inspired by real individuals and incidents. Whether it's the character of Rahman Dakait played by Akshaye Khanna or Uzair Baloch's character played by Danish Pandor. Similarly, in 2023, a film called 'Pathaan' was released, in which Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an undercover agent. At that time, the film also received a lot of love from the audience, but it also faced several controversies, leading to the removal of some scenes. So, let's do a comparative analysis of Dhurandhar and Pathaan today. And let's find out which film is superior?