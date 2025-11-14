Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan to get a new airport, boosting the state’s economy and tourism

New Airport In Rajasthan: Good news for Rajasthan. The way for another airport to be built after Kota has been cleared. Know what benefits will accrue from this.

Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Jaisalmer Airport

New Airport in Rajasthan: After a long wait, the path for another airport in Rajasthan has been cleared. The Rajasthan government has issued a notification for land acquisition for the ambitious Uttaralai Airport project, which has been pending for six years. The government took this step after studying the detailed report of the Social Impact Survey.

Land of 428 Account Holders to be Acquired

The notification issued by the Civil Aviation Department states that a total of 64.43 acres of land is required for the construction of a new civil enclave and approach road at Uttaralai Airport. Out of this, 62.96 acres of private account-holder land located in Chaklani, Beriwala village, and Lalaniyon Ki Dhani in Tehsil Barmer will be acquired.

The department said that the report of the Social Impact Assessment study is in favour of land acquisition, as the potential benefits from this project are far greater than the social costs and adverse effects.



Under this notification, land belonging to a total of 428 account holders will be acquired. The department has appointed the Sub-Divisional Officer of Barmer as the Land Acquisition Officer and has also nominated an administrator for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families. The acquisition process will now begin. This has raised hopes for the realisation of the long-awaited air facility for the Barmer region.

Survey Conducted in Six Months, Report Sent 3 Months Ago

As a necessary procedure before airport construction, the Social Impact Survey work was assigned to a private company. The company prepared a detailed survey report in six months and submitted it to the Civil Aviation Department.

Following this, a public hearing was conducted by the Sub-Divisional Officer of Barmer to address the objections of the villagers. The entire process was finalised after recording the objections and suggestions of the villagers.

Three months ago, the district administration sent the report to the state government, based on which the notification for land acquisition has now been issued.

Barmer Airport Announced in 2019

The Barmer Airport was announced in 2019 under the Udan Scheme. At that time, the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) near the Uttaralai Air Force Station had allocated land free of cost, but the construction agency disagreed, deeming it insufficient.

The project remained stalled for years due to the BJP government at the Centre and the Congress government in the state. Now, after the change in the state government, an agreement has been reached on 65 acres of land, the Social Impact Survey has been completed, and the notification has been issued after finalising the report.

Benefits of Uttaralai Airport Becoming Operational



Major companies operating in the oil sector of Barmer had promised to bear 30 per cent of the passenger load once the airport becomes operational.

Once the airport facility becomes operational, it will greatly benefit not only these companies but also the Army, BSF, Air Force, the industrial sector, tourism, and general passengers.

The commencement of the project will provide Barmer with direct air connectivity to major cities in the state and the country, opening new avenues for business, investment, and tourism in the region.

Total 7 Airports in Rajasthan, One Not Operational

The most prominent and busiest airport in Rajasthan is Jaipur. Currently, about 19,000 passengers arrive at Jaipur Airport daily. This number is expected to increase further due to the tourist season and wedding season.

Rajasthan currently has 7 airports, of which one is not operational. Flights for general passengers operate from Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, and Nal Airport in Bikaner.



Only Jaipur Airport in Rajasthan is also used for international flights. Following this, Udaipur and Jodhpur airports handle several daily and weekly flights.

New Airport to be Ready in Kota by 2027

Kota has an airport, but it has been closed for about two decades. Due to the lack of regular air service, it is being used merely as an airstrip.

A greenfield airport is being constructed in the Kota-Bundi region in place of this old airport. Flights are expected to operate from this airport by December 2027.

This airport is being built in Shambhupura village, 15 kilometres from Kota and 20 kilometres from Bundi. This will provide better air connectivity to lakhs of students, parents, and tourists in Kota.



In the financial year 2024-25, 6,155,511 passengers travelled from Rajasthan. The maximum number of passengers, approximately 43 lakh, travelled from Jaipur Airport. After Jaipur, Udaipur Airport and Jodhpur Airport had the highest passenger traffic.

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 10:34 am

Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan to get a new airport, boosting the state's economy and tourism

Jaipur

Rajasthan

