January Holidays 2026: Rajasthan to have 11 holidays in the first month of the year, plan trips during these two long weekends

Representative Image
Upcoming Holiday List: As the year 2026 begins, people have started planning their holidays. In Rajasthan, employees and students will get several opportunities to travel in January, including Sundays, government holidays, local holidays, and optional holidays. The special thing is that a local holiday has been declared by the Jaipur District Collector on Makar Sankranti, which has further increased the number of holidays in January.
Winter holidays in schools have already begun in December 2025. In this regard, there are winter holidays in schools from January 1 to January 5. Additionally, there are four Sundays in the month. Thus, schools will have a total of 11 holidays for children.
1–5 January: Winter Holidays
11 January: Sunday
13 January: Lohri Festival
14 January: Makar Sankranti (Local Holiday in Jaipur)
18 January: Sunday
25 January: Sunday
26 January: Republic Day
31 January: Vishwakarma Jayanti / Swami Ramcharan Jayanti
1 January (Thursday): New Year
10 January (Saturday): Second Saturday
11 January: Sunday
18 January: Sunday
24 January (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
25 January: Sunday
26 January (Monday): Republic Day
1 January: New Year
13 January: Lohri Festival
31 January: Vishwakarma Jayanti / Swami Ramcharan Jayanti
There is a good opportunity for travellers in January with long weekends.
District Collector and District Magistrate Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has issued an order declaring a local holiday in Jaipur district on January 14, 2026, Wednesday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This holiday will be applicable to all government offices, educational institutions, and related departments in the district.
```
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending