1 January 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

January Holidays 2026: Rajasthan to have 11 holidays in the first month of the year, plan trips during these two long weekends

Rajasthan School and Bank Holiday: In January, a total of 11 holidays will be available, including Sundays, government holidays, and local holidays, providing people with a good opportunity to travel and explore during two long weekends.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

January Holiday 2026

Representative Image

Upcoming Holiday List: As the year 2026 begins, people have started planning their holidays. In Rajasthan, employees and students will get several opportunities to travel in January, including Sundays, government holidays, local holidays, and optional holidays. The special thing is that a local holiday has been declared by the Jaipur District Collector on Makar Sankranti, which has further increased the number of holidays in January.

Winter Holidays in Schools

Winter holidays in schools have already begun in December 2025. In this regard, there are winter holidays in schools from January 1 to January 5. Additionally, there are four Sundays in the month. Thus, schools will have a total of 11 holidays for children.

Holidays in Schools in January 2026

1–5 January: Winter Holidays
11 January: Sunday
13 January: Lohri Festival
14 January: Makar Sankranti (Local Holiday in Jaipur)
18 January: Sunday
25 January: Sunday
26 January: Republic Day
31 January: Vishwakarma Jayanti / Swami Ramcharan Jayanti

Bank Employees to Get 7 Holidays

1 January (Thursday): New Year
10 January (Saturday): Second Saturday
11 January: Sunday
18 January: Sunday
24 January (Saturday): Fourth Saturday
25 January: Sunday
26 January (Monday): Republic Day

This is the List of Optional Holidays

1 January: New Year
13 January: Lohri Festival
31 January: Vishwakarma Jayanti / Swami Ramcharan Jayanti

These Long Weekends are Forming in January

There is a good opportunity for travellers in January with long weekends.

  • 10 January (Second Saturday), 11 January (Sunday), 13 January (Lohri), and 14 January (Makar Sankranti)
  • 24 January (Fourth Saturday), 25 January (Sunday), and 26 January (Republic Day)

Local Holiday on Makar Sankranti in Jaipur

District Collector and District Magistrate Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has issued an order declaring a local holiday in Jaipur district on January 14, 2026, Wednesday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This holiday will be applicable to all government offices, educational institutions, and related departments in the district.

```

01 Jan 2026 03:37 pm

