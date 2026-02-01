14 February 2026,

Saturday

Jaipur

Jaipur Development Authority Demolishes 30 Bigha Illegal Colonies, Recovers Government Land from Encroachment

New illegal colonies being established on 30 bighas of private agricultural land in different zones of the city have been demolished at the initial stage. Additionally, government land in the New Lohamandi area on Sikar Road has been freed from encroachment.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday demolished new illegal colonies being established on 30 bighas of private agricultural land in different zones of the city at an initial stage. Additionally, encroached government land in the New Lohamandi area on Sikar Road was cleared. Inspector General of Police Rahul Kotoki stated that this joint action was carried out in Zone-12, Zone-18, and Zone-6. The enforcement squad, with the help of JCB machines and labourers, thwarted attempts to establish colonies by removing illegal constructions.

Zone-12: Two illegal colonies demolished In the Mudoata (Kalwar Road) and Ramkui villages within Zone-12, preparations were underway to establish an illegal colony on approximately 10 bighas of agricultural land by constructing roads, boundary walls, and gates without approval or land conversion. These were demolished based on the demarcation by revenue and technical staff.

Zone-18: Action against illegal scheme named ‘Rainbow Farm’ An illegal colony named ‘Rainbow Farm’ was being developed on approximately 10 bighas of land in the Bassi village area (before Jahajabad Bobas). Roads, cement slabs, and boundary walls constructed here were removed, and the land was cleared.

Zone-6: Encroachment removed in New Lohamandi Encroachments made by setting up temporary jhuggis, tents, and tarpaulins on government land in the New Lohamandi area on Sikar Road were removed.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 07:55 pm

Jaipur

Rajasthan

