Jaipur Development Authority Demolishes 30 Bigha Illegal Colonies, Recovers Government Land from Encroachment

Jaipur: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday demolished new illegal colonies being established on 30 bighas of private agricultural land in different zones of the city at an initial stage. Additionally, encroached government land in the New Lohamandi area on Sikar Road was cleared. Inspector General of Police Rahul Kotoki stated that this joint action was carried out in Zone-12, Zone-18, and Zone-6. The enforcement squad, with the help of JCB machines and labourers, thwarted attempts to establish colonies by removing illegal constructions.