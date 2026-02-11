Rajasthan Budget 2026: Diya Kumari Wins Hearts of Lakhs of Rajasthan Employees and Pensioners with Major 8th Pay Commission Announcement

Finance minister Diya Kumari. Photo: Patrika
Rajasthan Budget 2026: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari won the hearts of lakhs of employees and pensioners in Rajasthan today, Wednesday, February 11, in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. In the Rajasthan Budget 2026, Diya Kumari made a major announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission and government employees.
Finance Minister Diya Kumari has given a hint of good news for Rajasthan's government employees regarding the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission. She announced the formation of a 'High-Level Committee' to implement the Eighth Pay Commission report in Rajasthan in the future. This committee will also address issues of pay disparities and promotions.
Finance Minister Diya Kumari made a significant announcement for the economic and professional development of lakhs of employees and pensioners in Rajasthan. Diya Kumari announced that a special 'Salary Account Package' will be introduced for government employees. This will include facilities such as advanced digital banking, loans at very low (concessional) rates, and comprehensive insurance cover.
Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that the biggest benefit of this package will not only be available to employed staff but also to pensioners up to the age of 70 years.
Finance Minister Diya Kumari also arranged for international-level training for the state's officials to improve their performance.
