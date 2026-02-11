Rajasthan budget 2026: Big relief for these families, Rs 1200 to be credited monthly

The scholarship for the daughters of martyred soldiers has been increased to ₹2000 per annum. Meritorious students in the 10th and 12th standards will receive assistance of up to ₹20,000 in the form of e-vouchers for laptops. The Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development Training Centre will be opened in Jodhpur. Integrated Sainik Complexes will be built. Construction will take place in the first phase in Jodhpur, Tonk, and Shergarh.