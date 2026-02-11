Rajasthan budget 2026: Big relief for these families, Rs 1200 to be credited monthly

Rajasthan finance minister Diya Kumari presents budget in the state assembly. Photo: Patrika
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has taken a significant initiative for tribal families by making important changes in the distribution system of ghee and oil. Now, instead of ration distribution, ₹1200 will be deposited monthly into the bank accounts of female heads of households. This new system will benefit approximately 38,000 tribal families in the state.
During the budget announcement, Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that to bring transparency to ghee and oil distribution, Sahariya-Kathodi families will now receive ₹1200 per month in the female head's account instead of rations. This will benefit 38,000 families. Additionally, a revolutionary 'Shram Setu Mobile App' will be launched for labourers.
The Shram Setu Mobile App will provide the facility of a digital labour chowk. Labourers will be able to register themselves, obtain identity cards, and manage job demand-supply from home. Payments for welfare schemes will also be made online.
Children who are beneficiaries of the Palanhar Yojana will now be provided with options for higher education after school and professional training according to their interests. To promote forest resources and local employment, 'Minor Forest Processing Centres' will be established in Banswara and Udaipur district headquarters.
The scholarship for the daughters of martyred soldiers has been increased to ₹2000 per annum. Meritorious students in the 10th and 12th standards will receive assistance of up to ₹20,000 in the form of e-vouchers for laptops. The Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development Training Centre will be opened in Jodhpur. Integrated Sainik Complexes will be built. Construction will take place in the first phase in Jodhpur, Tonk, and Shergarh.
