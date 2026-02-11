New Western Disturbances to Bring Rain and Cold to Rajasthan and the Himalayas from February 13th and 16th

Jaipur: A significant change in the weather of North-West India may be observed in mid-February. Currently, a Western Disturbance is active in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies in the form of a trough, while the subtropical westerly jet stream is flowing at high speed over North-East India. Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department, two new Western Disturbances will successively affect the Western Himalayan region—the first will become active from February 13 and the second from February 16, 2026. These two systems will determine the direction of the weather in the coming days.