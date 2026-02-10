Gold-silver price drop: Heavy fall in rates, check today’s latest prices

Gold-Silver Price Crash (File Image: Patrika)
Jaipur Sarafa Market Gold-Silver Rates: If you are planning to buy gold or silver, today has brought great relief for you. A significant drop in the prices of precious metals has been recorded in markets across the country, including Jaipur, today. According to the latest data from MCX, both gold and silver are trading in the red, bringing smiles to buyers' faces.
Today, the crowd of gold buyers in Jaipur's markets may increase. After the fall on MCX, Gold (LTP) is now trading at ₹1,57,149, a decrease of ₹917. Meanwhile, Gold Guinea has seen the biggest drop, falling by ₹1,060 to ₹1,28,550. Additionally, the price of Gold Ten has also reached ₹1,58,540 with a drop of ₹1,031.
A drop in silver prices has been recorded today, presenting a big opportunity for investors. Silver (LTP) has become cheaper by ₹4,576 today, reaching ₹2,58,044. Talking about Silver Mini, it saw a record fall of ₹4,645. Silver Micro is also trading at ₹2,65,708 with a significant decrease of ₹4,665.
The prices of industrial metal, copper, are also showing a softening trend today. In the domestic market, COPPER is trading at ₹1,243.15, down by ₹6.50. A slight decrease has also been observed in its prices internationally, where it is hovering around $5.9173.
Please note that these prices are based on live MCX data. When buying jewellery in Jaipur's local Sarafa Market, you will have to pay making charges and GST separately. It is advisable to confirm the exact rates with your jeweller before making a purchase.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending