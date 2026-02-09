Rajasthan's 'Silicon Valley' to be built near Jaipur, Hi-Tech City to be modelled on Visakhapatnam and Telangana's model

Recently, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas held a high-level meeting with officials of the Development Authority. In the meeting, he clarified that urban development will no longer follow the old patterns. The Chief Secretary gave clear instructions to the officials to plan new colonies and roads keeping in mind future needs, growing population, and modern technology. He has directed officials to study the successful models of Visakhapatnam and Telangana so that a unique blend of technology and facilities can be seen in this new city of Jaipur.