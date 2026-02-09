9 February 2026,

Monday

Jaipur

Rajasthan's 'Silicon Valley' to be built near Jaipur, Hi-Tech City to be modelled on Visakhapatnam and Telangana's model

New Jaipur Smart City Project: The development of this hi-tech city will eliminate the need for the youth of Rajasthan to move to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or Pune in search of jobs after their studies. This city will not only elevate the state's economy to new heights but will also prove to be a milestone in realising the dream of a 'Developed Rajasthan'.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 09, 2026

Jaipur Hi-Tech City: The capital of Rajasthan will now be recognised not just for its heritage and tourism, but also as a 'tech powerhouse' on the world map. The state's Bhajanlal government is preparing to develop a state-of-the-art Hi-Tech City near Jaipur, which will rival Visakhapatnam's 'Quantum City' and Telangana's 'IT Hub'. The main objective of this project is to reduce the increasing urban pressure on Jaipur and provide world-class employment opportunities to local youth.

Emphasis on 'Futuristic' Planning Beyond Old Patterns

Recently, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas held a high-level meeting with officials of the Development Authority. In the meeting, he clarified that urban development will no longer follow the old patterns. The Chief Secretary gave clear instructions to the officials to plan new colonies and roads keeping in mind future needs, growing population, and modern technology. He has directed officials to study the successful models of Visakhapatnam and Telangana so that a unique blend of technology and facilities can be seen in this new city of Jaipur.

What Will Be Special in This Hi-Tech City?

This proposed city near Jaipur will not just be a concrete jungle, but a hub of innovation. Its main features will be as follows:

  • AI and Quantum Hub: It will have infrastructure focused on future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, and Quantum Computing.
  • Integrated Campus: Training, research, and workplaces will be available on the same campus to promote work-life balance.
  • Boost for Startups: Modern facilities like land at concessional rates and plug-and-play will be provided for new startups.
  • Global Investment: The city will be designed in such a way that major IT companies from India and abroad will be attracted to invest here.
  • Eco-Friendly Environment: Due to fully digital services, this area will be pollution-free and environmentally friendly.All Major Projects to Be Completed by 2027The Chief Secretary has emphasised not only the new city but also the pace of development works going on across the state. He has directed the Urban Development Department to complete the 143 major high-cost projects operational in the state by December 2027 at any cost. The government's aim is that the benefits of budget announcements reach the general public in a time-bound manner. Officials have been strictly warned that any negligence in terms of quality and deadlines will not be tolerated.With the development of this Hi-Tech City, the youth of Rajasthan will not have to move to cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or Pune in search of jobs after their studies. This city will not only take the state's economy to new heights but will also prove to be a milestone in realising the dream of a 'Developed Rajasthan'.

Published on:

09 Feb 2026 01:55 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan's 'Silicon Valley' to be built near Jaipur, Hi-Tech City to be modelled on Visakhapatnam and Telangana's model

