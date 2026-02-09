Rajasthan's 'Silicon Valley' to be built near Jaipur, Hi-Tech City to be modelled on Visakhapatnam and Telangana's model

Jaipur Hi-Tech City: The capital of Rajasthan will now be recognised not just for its heritage and tourism, but also as a 'tech powerhouse' on the world map. The state's Bhajanlal government is preparing to develop a state-of-the-art Hi-Tech City near Jaipur, which will rival Visakhapatnam's 'Quantum City' and Telangana's 'IT Hub'. The main objective of this project is to reduce the increasing urban pressure on Jaipur and provide world-class employment opportunities to local youth.
Recently, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas held a high-level meeting with officials of the Development Authority. In the meeting, he clarified that urban development will no longer follow the old patterns. The Chief Secretary gave clear instructions to the officials to plan new colonies and roads keeping in mind future needs, growing population, and modern technology. He has directed officials to study the successful models of Visakhapatnam and Telangana so that a unique blend of technology and facilities can be seen in this new city of Jaipur.
This proposed city near Jaipur will not just be a concrete jungle, but a hub of innovation. Its main features will be as follows:
