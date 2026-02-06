6 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur: Gold and Silver Prices Crash, Investors Lose Crores; Know Today's Latest Rates

Gold-Silver Price MCX Update: Due to weak signals from global markets and a strengthening dollar index, a significant "crash" has been observed in the prices of precious metals in the Indian market.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

Gold-Silver Price Crash Today: Today has been a very turbulent day for the commodity market (MCX). Due to weak signals from global markets and a strengthening dollar index, a significant "crash" has been observed in the prices of precious metals in the Indian market. While silver prices have fallen by over ₹13,000 in a single day, gold and copper are also facing immense selling pressure.

Significant Fall in Gold Prices

Ashwini Tiwari, a bullion trader from Jaipur, stated that the shine of gold (GOLD) has dulled in the MCX today. According to the latest data, the price of gold has fallen to ₹1,50,005, registering a substantial decrease of ₹2,066 (-1.36%). The situation is similar for 'GOLDM' (Sona Mini), which is trading at ₹1,48,311 after a drop of ₹2,005. Profit-taking at the high gold prices is considered the main reason for this panic among investors.

Silver Breaks All Records, Becomes ₹13,000 Cheaper

Silver investors have been hit the hardest in today's trading. Silver (SILVER) prices have fallen by ₹12,908 to ₹2,30,907 per kg. Surprisingly, the drop in silver mini (SILVERM) is even more significant, reaching ₹2,38,568 with a hefty fall of ₹13,403. This tsunami in silver prices compared to yesterday could be a big opportunity for buyers, but it raises questions about market stability.

Weakness Also Seen in Copper Prices

Along with precious metals, industrial metal copper also witnessed weakness today. Copper prices are trading at ₹1216.65, down by ₹11.35. Market experts believe that the pressure on base metals is due to a decline in global demand and a strengthening dollar.

Why This Market Tsunami?

  • Strengthening Dollar Index: The dollar index rose by +0.059% today to reach 97.760, increasing pressure on metal prices.
  • Impact of the Stock Market: The Sensex saw a decline of 503.76 points today, shaking investor confidence.
  • Profit-Taking: Investors have rapidly withdrawn after prices reached high levels.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 11:21 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur: Gold and Silver Prices Crash, Investors Lose Crores; Know Today's Latest Rates

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet Released

Rajasthan 4th Grade OMR Sheet
Education News

Medical education in Rajasthan: Resident doctors warn over bank guarantee issue

Rajasthan Medical Education Department Big order angered Resident Doctors Association prompting a warning
Jaipur

Jaipur Metro to be renamed; PM Modi may lay foundation stone for Line-2, final approval awaited

Jaipur Metro to get a new name RMRC PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Line 2 final approval awaited
Jaipur

RBSE Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Board Releases 10th and 12th Admit Cards, Download from This Link

RBSE Admit Card 2026
Education News

Fog Alert: Dense fog expected in 15 districts of Rajasthan on February 3

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.