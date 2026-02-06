Jaipur: Gold and Silver Prices Crash, Investors Lose Crores; Know Today's Latest Rates

Ashwini Tiwari, a bullion trader from Jaipur, stated that the shine of gold (GOLD) has dulled in the MCX today. According to the latest data, the price of gold has fallen to ₹1,50,005, registering a substantial decrease of ₹2,066 (-1.36%). The situation is similar for 'GOLDM' (Sona Mini), which is trading at ₹1,48,311 after a drop of ₹2,005. Profit-taking at the high gold prices is considered the main reason for this panic among investors.